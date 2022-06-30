ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futura and FWENCLUB Enter the Upside Down With Demogorgon Stainless Steel Sculpture

By Shawn Ghassemitari
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Netflix prepares to release ‘Stranger Things 4: Vol. 2.’. Futura has teamed up with Netflix and FWENCLUB to recreate the famed Demogorgon humanoid creature as seen on Stranger Things. Standing at 18 inches tall,...

KAWS Returns to 'Fortnite' With KAWSPEELY Outfit

KAWS and Fortnite have reunited for a new KAWSPEELY outfit. The latest skin sees the famed X-eyed banana enter the Item Shop alongside a KAWS COMPANION Back Bling in GREY DAYS, NOIR NIGHTS and default Style, a FAR FROM HOME Glider, balloonified KAWS COMPANION and a RIPE ON TIME Wrap. In addition, KAWS’ previous Skeleton Outfit is available once again in hues of green, pink, bone-color and orange.
Formafantasma Creates "Temple" For X Muse Inside Grounds of Scottish Art Park

Milan-based design studio Formafantasma has unveiled a new site-specific installation at Edinburgh’s Jupiter Artland sculpture park, which doubles up as a tasting space for Scottish vodka brand X Muse (pronounced “Tenth Muse”.) The studio, led by Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin has designed the spacial concept, as well as all furniture, and the apparatus and glassware used to prepare the drinks.
Details Emerge On Woody Allen’s Next Project; French-Language Pic To Shoot In Paris This Fall

Click here to read the full article. Woody Allen has offered further details about an upcoming feature he plans to shoot in Paris, which he also says may be his last. Speaking with French Sunday paper Le Journal du Dimanche, the filmmaker explained he intends to move to Paris in September to make what will be a French-language thriller. Allen said the story will be in the vein of his 2005 Match Point, calling it “a sort of poisonous romantic thriller” and that it will feature an all French cast. He further noted he has already lined up his principal actors....
Sega Interested in Developing Live-Action 'Persona' Movie or TV Series

Sega could be developing live-action projects for Atlus‘ famed Persona series. Speaking to IGN, the company shared that it is looking to expand its avenues of storytelling as part of Sega’s new business strategy and the Atlus library, comprised of the likes of Persona, Shin Megami Tensei and Catherine, is a strong contender. ”Atlus’ worlds are filled with high drama, cutting-edge style and compelling characters,” Toru Nakahara, Sega’s head of entertainment productions for film and TV and the lead producer on the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movies and Sonic Prime TV series, said. “Stories like those from the Persona franchise really resonate with our fans and we see an opportunity to expand the lore like no one has seen — or played — before.”
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Releases New Images of Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis' Na'vi Characters

With half a year to go until its premiere, James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way of Water has now shared more images through Empire Magazine. As you can see below, the new stills offer fans a closer look at Kate Winslet’s Na’vi leaderRonal as well as Cliff Curtis’ Tonowari. You’ll also see the return of Sigourney Weaver, who will now portray Jake Sully and Neytiri’s teenage daughter Kiri.
AELIZA Hits the Shores for New "Channel" T-Shirt Capsule

Following the release of its “Season 1” campaign back in May, rising London brand AELIZA has just released three new T-shirt variations for its newly-introduced “Channel” capsule. Introducing “The Individual” T-shirt, the new designs come in “Channel Green,” white and black colorways. Crafted from 100% ultra-knit...
Evisen Skateboards and Suicoke Connect for a LETA-AB Release

For its latest collaboration, Japan’s Evisen Skateboards has connected with Suicoke for a LETA-AB release. Taking on the function-focused slip-on sandal style, the collaboration is prepared in tonal black and white colorways. The collaboration starts with Suicoke’s signature ergonomic footbed, which provides cushioning comfort with an antibacterial quality for...
Kanye Forces Burger Restaurant to Change its Name and Logo

According to reports, Kanye West has served an Australian burger restaurant a cease-and-desist letter. “College Dropout Burgers,” founded by Ye fan, Mark Elkhouri, received word of legal action from the artist if the restaurant does not rebrand. Inspired by Ye’s debut album, The College Dropout, the restaurant utilizes...
Joe Chia Goes Back to the Basics for SS23 Lookbook

Joe Chia has just released its Spring/Summer 2023 lookbook. This season (Chapter 20) is all about going back to the basics of clothing enhanced by Joe Chia’s affinity for tailoring, specific details, and utility. For this collection, Chia studied everyday people on the streets and blended the diverse cultures and styles into a unified ensemble — the amalgam of diverse cultures and living habits that co-exists within our daily lives.
Latest 'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' Anime Trailer Reveals the Sternritter

Teasing the release of the upcoming series reboot, Viz Media shared a new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War during its panel at Anime Expo this weekend. The trailer offers a first look at the Sternritter, a group of powerful Quincy in the Wandenreich’s army who play a pivotal role in the invasion of Soul Society. Viz also shared key art showing the group tasked with purging the Shinigami and the new Gotei 13 set to go up against them.
Glashütte Original PanoMaticCalendar Is The Brand's First Annual Calendar

German watch brand Glashütte Original has developed its first-ever annual calendar in the PanoMaticCalendar. Two versions of the watch are presented; one in 18K red gold with a traditionally inclined silvery opaline dial and the other, a limited edition platinum watch with black open dial, revealing elements of the movement beneath.
Apple Watch Series 8 Will Reportedly Be Able to Detect a Fever

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 will reportedly feature a temperature sensor that can detect whether you’re running a fever. According to a report from Bloomberg, the watch can detect a spike in body temperature. It will not provide the actual reading but will suggest you visit a doctor or thermometer if needed. Rumors regarding a body temperature sensor have been floating around for over a year, dating back to January last year.
BEAMS and Casio Reunite on Two Collaborative Watches

BEAMS and Casio have developed a fruitful partnership over the years with a number of eccentric watch releases, such as the icy “Clear & White & Crazy” capsule collection from 2021. The two Japanese brands are joining forces yet again on two bespoke watches involving the BABY-G BGD-501 and the G-SHOCK DW-5600.
Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low “Medium Olive”

The Dunk is experiencing a renaissance moment. From a forgotten basketball sneaker turned skateboarding mainstay, to its current standing as a lifestyle banger — the Dunk’s simplistic construction, timeless appeal and balanced color-blocking has made it a must-have silhouette for a range of different consumers. Although summer is...
Givenchy and Disney Present a '101 Dalmatians' Capsule

Continuing its long-term collaboration with Disney, the House of Givenchy led by Matthew M. Williams has put together a limited-edition capsule collection centered around 101 Dalmatians. A celebration of love and loyalty, Pongo, Perdita, and their pups from the iconic 1961 animated Disney film are featured throughout the second chapter of the ongoing collaboration.
