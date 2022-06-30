Futura and FWENCLUB Enter the Upside Down With Demogorgon Stainless Steel Sculpture

Sega could be developing live-action projects for Atlus‘ famed Persona series. Speaking to IGN, the company shared that it is looking to expand its avenues of storytelling as part of Sega’s new business strategy and the Atlus library, comprised of the likes of Persona, Shin Megami Tensei and Catherine, is a strong contender. ”Atlus’ worlds are filled with high drama, cutting-edge style and compelling characters,” Toru Nakahara, Sega’s head of entertainment productions for film and TV and the lead producer on the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movies and Sonic Prime TV series, said. “Stories like those from the Persona franchise really resonate with our fans and we see an opportunity to expand the lore like no one has seen — or played — before.”

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO