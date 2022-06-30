ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Was Originally Intended To Be a Film Trilogy

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars fans were delighted for the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for Obi-Wan Kenobi, but with only six episodes to the Disney+ series, it’s no wonder the audience is asking for another season. While Lucasfilm and Disney have yet to announce anything, it now seems that there could...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 2

Decider.com

Tim Allen Knows Why Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ Flopped: It Has “No Relationship, No Connection” To ‘Toy Story’

Weeks after his friend Patricia Heaton shared her own heated take, Tim Allen is breaking his silence on Disney’s new Lightyear film. The actor, who starred as Buzz Lightyear in multiple Toy Story films since originating the role in the first 1995 movie, said he doesn’t see any traces of his character in Chris Evans‘ new rendering of Buzz.
MOVIES
The Verge

Millie Bobby Brown to star in Netflix sci-fi movie directed by the Russo brothers

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown will star in a new Netflix film from the Russo brothers, directors of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. The Electric State is a retro-futuristic sci-fi movie that follows Brown, a robotic companion, and an “eccentric drifter” as she travels through the American West in search of her brother, Netflix said in its casting announcement.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Kingsman's Taron Egerton Spoke to Marvel About Taking on Wolverine Role

While fans have been asking for Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it turns out that the studio has been in talks with someone new to take on the iconic mutant. Speaking to the New York Times in a recent interview, Kingsman star Taron Egerton confirmed that he had met with Marvel to discuss possibly bringing Wolverine in the MCU.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tim Allen Distances Himself from ‘Lightyear’: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem to Have Any Connection to the Toy’

Click here to read the full article. At long last, the actor who played Buzz Lightyear the toy has spoken out about the movie that the toy was based on. In a new interview with Extra, Tim Allen broke his silence on “Lightyear,” the new Pixar film that sees Chris Evans (sort of) taking over as the iconic space ranger that Allen voiced in four “Toy Story” movies. Allen, who will next be seen in “The Santa Clause” on Disney+, made it clear that “Lightyear” is entirely separate from “Toy Story.” “The short answer is I’ve stayed out of this because it...
MOVIES
TechSpot

Keanu Reeves appears to have changed his mind about NFTs

Facepalm: Keanu Reeves, who once laughed at the concept of NFTs, is getting into NFTs. The actor and his partner, Alexandra Grant, have become advisers to the Futureverse Foundation, a charitable foundation that aims to encourage artists to create non-fungible tokens for sale in the metaverse. The Hollywood Reporter writes...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in July 2022

If Netflix’s goal is to have something for everyone in its film library, then its two biggest original films this month are doing a pretty good job of that. It doesn’t get more different than an adaptation of a beloved Jane Austen novel and a $200 million action thriller about Captain America trying to kill Ryan Gosling, but that’s exactly what Netflix is serving up this month.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Releases New Images of Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis' Na'vi Characters

With half a year to go until its premiere, James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way of Water has now shared more images through Empire Magazine. As you can see below, the new stills offer fans a closer look at Kate Winslet’s Na’vi leaderRonal as well as Cliff Curtis’ Tonowari. You’ll also see the return of Sigourney Weaver, who will now portray Jake Sully and Neytiri’s teenage daughter Kiri.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Kate Bush reveals payout from ‘Running Up That Hill’ featuring in Stranger Things

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ has given the artist a massive payout for royalties generated due to it’s appearance in Stranger Things. The music data tracking site Illuminate has recently revealed that Kate Bush has received a windfall of cash to the tune of 2.3 million dollars due to the popularity both Stranger Things and TikTok generated for the 37-year-old song.
MUSIC
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'I love you, man': Stranger Things' writers confirm that Joseph Quinn improvised his character Eddie Munson's heart wrenching final line

As the long-awaited final episodes of Stranger Things have finally been released on Netflix, the emotional Season four finale certainly didn't disappoint. And the writers of the show have now revealed that some parts of the finale were unscripted, including Joseph Quinn's final line. The actor, who played Eddie Munson...
TV & VIDEOS

