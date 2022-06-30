ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

6/30: Radford Bike Rodeo

By NRV News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring your kids to the Radford Public Library on Thursday from 10-12, for...

Bramlett, Billy Junior

Billy J. Bramlett was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He left this world suddenly on June 27, 2022 at age 75. He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Janet Ponton Bramlett, and his three children Carla Hale (Husband Joe Hale) of Blacksburg, Todd Bramlett of Christiansburg, and Kimberly Bramlett of Christiansburg. He was very loved by his grandson, Justin Hale, and as a passionate animal lover, Billy also considered his animals Lexie, Blossom, and Fluffy as part of his family, who remained by his side.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Southern, Fieldon Ray

Fieldon Ray Southern, 88, of Bedford, passed away on June 19, 2022, due to complications from Vascular Dementia. He was born in Pulaski Co. on December 6, 1933, to the late Everett Jordan Southern and Zelma Jennings Southern. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Forest Southern, Calvin Southern, and Walter “Poochie” Southern and sister, Iris S. Rasnake.
BEDFORD, VA
Freeman, Timothy Wayne

With his father, brothers, and sister by his side, Timothy “Timmy” “Rooster” Wayne Freeman, 44, of Pulaski, VA passed away peacefully at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Fredericksburg, VA on July 1, 2022. Born on March 29, 1978 at Pulaski Community Hospital, Timmy is the son of Larry Freeman and the late Annie Freeman.
PULASKI, VA
Clark, Peggy Bond

Peggy Bond Clark, age 82 of Pulaski Virginia, passed away at her home on June 30th 2022. She was born on October 16th 1939 in Sylvatus Virginia to the late Bernard and Ida Reynolds Bond. Peggy was a lady of great faith who lived a loving and caring life, caring...
PULASKI, VA
LeDoux, John Carver

John Carver LeDoux, age 98, of Blacksburg, VA, died peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 28, 2022. John (aka Jack) is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth LeDoux and sons John N. LeDoux and Jeffrey LeDoux. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Ellett II, Guy French

Guy French Ellett II, 85, of Riner, passed away on June 29, 2022. He was a veteran of 5 branches of the military and retired as Sergeant First Class from the US Army. Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert T. Ellett and Minnie Henderson Ellett; and his grandson, Matthew Thaddeus Ellett. He is survived by his loving wife, Juanita Ellett; son, Kevin Ellett (Anne); daughter, Colleen Farmer (Kyle); grandson, Robert ‘Travis’ Ellett; step-son, Keith Spence (Helen); step-grandsons, Michael and David Spence and Christian (Gus) Farmer; great-grandson Dalton Ellett; sister-in-law, Gerlene Conner (Macle); and brother-in-law, Alvin Hale.
RINER, VA

