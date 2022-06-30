6/30: Radford Bike Rodeo

Guy French Ellett II, 85, of Riner, passed away on June 29, 2022. He was a veteran of 5 branches of the military and retired as Sergeant First Class from the US Army. Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert T. Ellett and Minnie Henderson Ellett; and his grandson, Matthew Thaddeus Ellett. He is survived by his loving wife, Juanita Ellett; son, Kevin Ellett (Anne); daughter, Colleen Farmer (Kyle); grandson, Robert ‘Travis’ Ellett; step-son, Keith Spence (Helen); step-grandsons, Michael and David Spence and Christian (Gus) Farmer; great-grandson Dalton Ellett; sister-in-law, Gerlene Conner (Macle); and brother-in-law, Alvin Hale.
