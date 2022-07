Macy Gray is being condemned for comments about the trans community on Piers Morgan Uncensored. On Monday (4 July), the 54-year-old singer told host Morgan: “I will say this and everyone’s gonna hate me but as a woman, just because you go change your [body] parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”Morgan replied: “Right, you feel that?”Gray said: “I know that for a fact.”Gray responded to Morgan after he initiated a conversation about “the issue of transgenders in sports”, while claiming that he supported trans rights, “but not when you have people born to obvious physical superior bodies, transitioning...

