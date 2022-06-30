ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy shootings: 1 dead on southwest side, 3 shot on near northwest side

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are responding to a triple shooting on Indy's near northwest...

cbs4indy.com

Child in critical condition after IMPD responds to report of dog attack

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in critical condition after an incident on the far east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 10000 block of Penrith Drive — near East 25th Street and North Post Road — for a reported dog attack.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

State police investigate fatal Plainfield police chase crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Dominique Jackson’s girlfriend said the 32-year-old Indianapolis man feared being pulled over by police. “He was probably scared and nervous being on the road just by himself just with him and the cop, nobody else is around,” said Nacole Batey. “He always say he wanted to get pulled over in the open because of all the stuff that’s been going on with people that’s been dying for the police stuff that’s been going on. He always wanted to be in front of people if something happened, so he was afraid more so of him being by himself.”
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 man dead after shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man described as being in his 50s is dead following a shooting Saturday night on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded a little before 9 p.m. Saturday to the 4700 block of E. 34th Street on report of a person shot. This area is near the intersection of E. 34th Street and Emerson Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Shooting#Violent Crime
FOX59

Indy house fire blamed on fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say errant fireworks were to blame for a residence fire late Sunday night on the city’s near west side. Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Ave., where they found a fire on a deck. It took about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. A 23-year-old man and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 injured after road rage shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in stable condition after a road rage incident turned into a shooting late Saturday night on Indy’s northwest side. Police say it happened at around 10:45 p.m. at the Eagle Cove Apartments on Gateway Court. Officers located the two victims on scene and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person in critical condition after stabbing in Bottleworks District

INDIANAPOLIS – One person is in critical, but stable condition after a stabbing in downtown Indy’s Bottleworks District. Officers say they were called to Pins Mechanical Co on Carrollton Avenue, near Massachusetts and North College Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police located the victim who had been...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette man arrested in Columbian Park shooting

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with multiple rounds of gunshots fired Saturday night at Columbian Park. Police say no injuries were reported. Heath G. Fletcher was arrested Sunday on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a handgun and intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Lafayette Police Department news release said.
cbs4indy.com

Man dead following hit and run crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that left one man dead on Indy’s east side. Officers say the crash happened just before 11:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East 46th Street and North Post Road. A preliminary investigation by IMPD determined a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Saturday Night Violence in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS-One person was killed and at least six others were injured in various acts of violence that happened across Indianapolis Saturday night. At around 11 pm, IMPD heard about a shooting that happened on Gateway Court, which is just north of 38th street on the east side. Two people were found shot, but they survived and are being treated for their injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD officer hit in on-duty motorcycle crash expected to make full recovery

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 5:30 p.m. June 27, IMPD officer, Officer Ellison, was hit by a vehicle on North Shadeland Avenue between 42nd and 46th Street while on-duty. Officer Ellison was riding a department motorcycle when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital in crticial condition but was upgraded to serious but stable condition soon after. Everyone involved in the crash remained on the scene and cooperated with police. No other injuries were reported in the crash.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Plainfield pursuit ends in deadly crash in Putnam County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022. A car pursued by Plainfield Police from Hendricks County along U.S. 40 crashed near Putnam County 550 East, killing the driver. Authorities have not...
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Crews respond to pair of overnight fires in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Firefighters in Carmel had their hands full with two large residential fires shortly before midnight Sunday. Crews were called to 14-thousand block of Trailwind Ct. on reports from multiple callers to 9-1-1 of heavy fire at that location. Flames and smoke did considerable damage including erupting through the roof of the house.
CARMEL, IN

