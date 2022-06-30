Brookfield Police Lt. Thomas Casper dies after battle with cancer

Hours before someone shot Malik Simmons near 105th and Daphne, there was a fight over whether Simmons paid for a $10 belt. Milwaukee police have not said if the two are connected. The teen is now brain-dead.
MILWAUKEE - Fire crews were called to a house fire near 20th and Keefe around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, July 3. According to Milwaukee Fire, one adult male and a house pet were displaced by the fire. Red Cross has been called to render aid. One firefighter was injured during...
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot just after midnight Monday near 105th and Daphne on the city's far northwest side. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in grave condition. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Police continue to seek...
MILWAUKEE - Independence Day weekend in Milwaukee was violent, with four children shot in four days. The family of a 16-year-old boy victim tells FOX6 News he is now brain-dead after a shooting around 12:30 in the morning of July 4. "All we can do now is put it in...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 37-year-old man is in custody for allegedly beating a woman near 46th and W. Hope Avenue late on Sunday, July 3. Officials say around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the 37-year-old intentionally battered the victim. The 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are investigating an incident where two pedestrians were hit in a Pick 'n Save parking lot late Sunday night, July 3. The Menomonee Falls Police Department responded to a crash in the Pick ‘n Save parking lot located on Appleton Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. The initial information received was that a vehicle struck a multiple number of people.
TOWN OF LINN, Wis. - One person died at the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon, July 4 in the Town of Linn in Walworth County. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area near State Highway 120 and County Highway B. Three vehicles were involved. Officials said first...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 43, who police said was an innocent bystander, was shot Sunday night, July 3 near Clybourn and Layton Boulevard during a fight between two groups of men. Police said the shots were fired around 8:15 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment...
MAGNOLIA, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a 70-year-old man was hospitalized with a serious head injury after causing a crash that also sent a 19-year-old woman and 18-year-old man to the emergency room. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 11:13 a.m. today at the intersection of N. STH 213 at […]
BROOKFIELD — A man shot and wounded another man at the Brookfield Square Movie Tavern early this morning, according to scanner traffic. The shooting occurred in the Movie Tavern at the mall at approximately 12:10 a.m. Dispatchers also said the two men had argued before one drew a gun...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday night, July 3 near 38th and Garfield after police said an argument involving a basketball game led to gunfire. The victim was taken to the hospital around 7:15 p.m., and he is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say the family for a vulnerable individual has been located. Police were called to the area of 2nd and Ring for a welfare check on Thursday, June 30. Police found a non-verbal Black male between the ages of 15 and 25 years old wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jogging pants. He is unable to take care of himself.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies responded to a man walking on I-43 southbound near Keefe Avenue Sunday morning, July 3. Around 8:30 a.m., sheriff's officials said responding deputies tried convincing the man to get off the freeway, but he "ignored and resisted" those attempts. A Taser was deployed after...
MILWAUKEE - A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and seriously wounded on the city's north side Saturday night, July 2. Police said the shooting happened near 52nd and North shortly after 7:30 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting appears to be "accidental," police...
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - One of Wisconsin’s largest 4th of July parades is getting ready to kick off later this morning. Brian is in Wauwatosa with a sneak peek on the 88th annual Wauwatosa Fourth of July Parade.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 44-year-old man last seen near 87th and Hampton on July 3. Keith Carter is described as a black male, approximately 6’02", 200 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt.
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside the Movie Tavern theater at Brookfield Square early Saturday morning, July 2. As a holiday weekend meant for celebration began with violence, one shopper who spoke to FOX6 News said she is worried about safety – and not just in Brookfield.
