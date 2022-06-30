ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

47th and Burleigh homicide, 2nd Milwaukee man charged

 5 days ago

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman battered, man arrested; Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 37-year-old man is in custody for allegedly beating a woman near 46th and W. Hope Avenue late on Sunday, July 3. Officials say around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the 37-year-old intentionally battered the victim. The 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teen shot, in grave condition: police

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot just after midnight Monday near 105th and Daphne on the city's far northwest side. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in grave condition. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Police continue to seek...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 5 injured in 4 incidents overnight

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating at least four additional shootings that happened Sunday, July 3 into Monday, July 4 in the City of Milwaukee. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire around 9:30 p.m., police say. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shooting of 55-year-old man on 12th and Keefe Saturday night

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 a 55-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 12th St. and Keefe Ave. The man presented himself to a local hospital and he is expected to survive. According to police an argument preceded the shooting. Milwaukee Police are seeking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee children shot; police say 4 in 4 days

MILWAUKEE - Independence Day weekend in Milwaukee was violent, with four children shot in four days. The family of a 16-year-old boy victim tells FOX6 News he is now brain-dead after a shooting around 12:30 in the morning of July 4. "All we can do now is put it in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide: Man killed near 21st and McKinley

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a homicide that happened near 21st and McKinley shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. A 50-year-old Milwaukee man was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances of the death are still under investigation. Police continue to seek suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls pedestrians hit: 1 dead, 1 critically injured

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are investigating an incident where two pedestrians were hit in a Pick 'n Save parking lot late Sunday night, July 3. The Menomonee Falls Police Department responded to a crash in the Pick ‘n Save parking lot located on Appleton Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. The initial information received was that a vehicle struck a multiple number of people.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing man last seen on northwest side

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 44-year-old man last seen near 87th and Hampton on July 3. Keith Carter is described as a black male, approximately 6’02", 200 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County fatal crash, 11 patients

TOWN OF LINN, Wis. - One person died at the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon, July 4 in the Town of Linn in Walworth County. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area near State Highway 120 and County Highway B. Three vehicles were involved. Officials said first...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Highland Park, Illinois parade shooting: Person of interest captured, police say

Highland Park Police identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest in July Forth shooting. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday afternoon that police have identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest and cautioned he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo. Authorities described his car as a silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate DM 80653.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 3-year-old boy shot near 52nd and North

MILWAUKEE - A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and seriously wounded on the city's north side Saturday night, July 2. Police said the shooting happened near 52nd and North shortly after 7:30 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting appears to be "accidental," police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

UWPD arrest two following traffic stop; firearms and stolen vehicle recovered

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested in Madison following a traffic stop Saturday night. During the stop, University of Wisconsin Police learned the vehicle was stolen and also contained a stolen firearm. According to UWPD, around 11:30 p.m., they pulled a car over at North Breese Terrace and...

