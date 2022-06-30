47th and Burleigh homicide, 2nd Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 37-year-old man is in custody for allegedly beating a woman near 46th and W. Hope Avenue late on Sunday, July 3. Officials say around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the 37-year-old intentionally battered the victim. The 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment...
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot just after midnight Monday near 105th and Daphne on the city's far northwest side. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in grave condition. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Police continue to seek...
Hours before someone shot Malik Simmons near 105th and Daphne, there was a fight over whether Simmons paid for a $10 belt. Milwaukee police have not said if the two are connected. The teen is now brain-dead.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday night, July 3 near 38th and Garfield after police said an argument involving a basketball game led to gunfire. The victim was taken to the hospital around 7:15 p.m., and he is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 43, who police said was an innocent bystander, was shot Sunday night, July 3 near Clybourn and Layton Boulevard during a fight between two groups of men. Police said the shots were fired around 8:15 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment...
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating at least four additional shootings that happened Sunday, July 3 into Monday, July 4 in the City of Milwaukee. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire around 9:30 p.m., police say. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 a 55-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 12th St. and Keefe Ave. The man presented himself to a local hospital and he is expected to survive. According to police an argument preceded the shooting. Milwaukee Police are seeking...
MILWAUKEE - Independence Day weekend in Milwaukee was violent, with four children shot in four days. The family of a 16-year-old boy victim tells FOX6 News he is now brain-dead after a shooting around 12:30 in the morning of July 4. "All we can do now is put it in...
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a homicide that happened near 21st and McKinley shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. A 50-year-old Milwaukee man was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances of the death are still under investigation. Police continue to seek suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are investigating an incident where two pedestrians were hit in a Pick 'n Save parking lot late Sunday night, July 3. The Menomonee Falls Police Department responded to a crash in the Pick ‘n Save parking lot located on Appleton Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. The initial information received was that a vehicle struck a multiple number of people.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 44-year-old man last seen near 87th and Hampton on July 3. Keith Carter is described as a black male, approximately 6’02", 200 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt.
TOWN OF LINN, Wis. - One person died at the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon, July 4 in the Town of Linn in Walworth County. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area near State Highway 120 and County Highway B. Three vehicles were involved. Officials said first...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Police say an 18-year-old woman lost control of her car and hit a brother and sister watching fireworks in Menomonee Falls. One of the siblings, a 24-year-old man from North Carolina, died at the hospital. A 25-year-old woman, also from North Carolina, is still being treated for life-threatening injuries, that's according to police.
Highland Park Police identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest in July Forth shooting. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday afternoon that police have identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest and cautioned he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo. Authorities described his car as a silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate DM 80653.
MILWAUKEE - A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and seriously wounded on the city's north side Saturday night, July 2. Police said the shooting happened near 52nd and North shortly after 7:30 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting appears to be "accidental," police...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested in Madison following a traffic stop Saturday night. During the stop, University of Wisconsin Police learned the vehicle was stolen and also contained a stolen firearm. According to UWPD, around 11:30 p.m., they pulled a car over at North Breese Terrace and...
