HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A toasty Fourth of July is expected across the mountains with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. Typical Summer weather continues for Independence Day. It will be warm and muggy with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. High temperatures soar into the lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds, so if you have any plans to go to the pool or the grill be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. A shower or thunderstorm is possible, but it will NOT be an all-day washout, and it will NOT last long.

HAZARD, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO