The Brooklyn Nets were widely expected to become a perennial contender for years to come when they acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 and it seemed like a foregone conclusion that they would win soon when James Harden joined a season later. However, that has all fallen apart spectacularly, with Irving and Durant now both set to leave after KD requested a trade from the franchise.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO