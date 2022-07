MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday morning issued an Amber Alert for two Central Texas girls missing for days. McGregor authorities are searching for Emilee Solomon, 14, and Aysha Cross, 14, who have been missing since Tuesday, June 28. They were last seen in the 900 block of W. 10th Street in McGregor.

MCGREGOR, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO