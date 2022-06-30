Missouri woman dies in Pottawatomie County vehicle crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Missouri woman died in a vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County.

Ann Drennan, 30, of Catawissa, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:04 p.m. Wednesday on Oklahoma 39, just west of Johnson Road, three miles northwest of Konawa, Okla., according to OHP.

Drennan was driving a 2008 Jeep Liberty. She was ejected approximately 25 feet upon impact. Her seatbelt was not in use, OHP officials said.

OHP officials have not yet released details on how the crash occurred. It remains under investigation.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, officials said.

