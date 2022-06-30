ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Thursday morning weather forecast

fox26houston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of the week continues to look wet for Houston. The Gulf Low...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Sunday night leading into Fourth of July weather forecast

Independence Day looks typical for Houston this year. Warm and muggy with an isolated stray shower possible in the afternoon, but not likely. Feels like temps will still be in the 90s at 9 p.m. when most fireworks shows are set to launch. Be safe outdoors in the heat. Plan for increasing warmth and humidity, with low rain chances as we move through the week. Triple digits return to the forecast for next weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

San Antonio area man drowns on Lake Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A 28-year-old San Antonio area man is dead after drowning on Lake Conroe. According to a release, authorities received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. July 4 in reference to a man who had been swimming towards the shore and began waving his hands in duress when they lost sight of him.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Crowd of roughly 50,000 expected for Freedom over Texas celebration in Houston

HOUSTON - Police were out in full force Monday patrolling at Freedom over Texas in downtown Houston. An estimated 50,000 people were expected to attend the event in celebration of Independence Day. "We are putting a lot of resources here to make sure the public is safe," said Executive Assistant...
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked among top 15 best cities to celebrate Fourth of July

HOUSTON - Fourth of July is around the corner and while we celebrate Independence Day, Houston residents have another thing to be proud of!. A recent study by WalletHub ranked Houston among the top 15 cities in the U.S. to celebrate the Fourth of July. Houston was ranked number 12, ahead of Chicago, Illinois but right behind Miami, Florida.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
fox26houston.com

Man fatally shot in SUV at gas station in north Houston

HOUSTON - A man died after he was shot in his vehicle at a gas station in north Houston on Sunday night, police say. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of Airline Drive. Police say a man, believed to be 20 to 25 years old,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Recovery efforts underway after 16-year-old drowns swimming in San Jacinto River

HOUSTON - What began as a group of friends swimming in the San Jacinto River turned frightening after a 16-year-old reportedly drowned. Officials said just before 8 p.m. the 16-year-old was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River, just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was reportedly swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Sketch released of suspect in 2 Houston shootings on same February night

Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in two Houston shootings that left one man dead and another injured on the same night in February. Crime Stoppers of Houston released a sketch of the suspect on Monday. Help finding the person responsible for the shootings could result in a reward.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Grass fire puts stop to firework show at Cypress church

CYPRESS, Texas - A night of fun and excitement soon turned frightening after a fireworks show at a church in Cypress Friday night resulted in a grass fire nearby. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says it was called around 10 p.m. for a grass fire in a field adjacent to Second Baptist Church on Northwest Freeway. Cy-Fair FD assisted in getting the flames under control.
CYPRESS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Low
fox26houston.com

Chemical leak causes fire in Waller County, prompting evacuations

WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Authorities said a chemical leak in Waller County caused a fire, prompting a voluntary evacuation for nearby residents. It happened in the 29700 block of Goynes Rd. in Katy. According to Chief Tim Gibson with Waller-Harris ESD 200, firefighters received a call about a chemical reaction...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

1 child dead, another injured during drive-by shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON - A child is dead and another was seriously injured during a drive-by shooting in north Houston overnight Saturday. Officials said it happened around 1 a.m. when responding officers were called to the 13500 block of Northborough Dr. in the Greater Greenspoint area. Initially, responding officers did not find any victims, suspects, or witnesses but about 15 minutes later, the Houston Police Department was notified about two children who were shot, and taken to an area hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Standoff with barricaded man in east Houston motel with child inside room ends peacefully

HOUSTON - Officials say a standoff with a barricaded man inside an east Houston motel with a child inside the room, ended peacefully. The entire incident first began a little before 9:30 a.m. when officers got a call about Webster PD engaged in a chase with a man driving a stolen vehicle. The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Harris Co. Constables Pct. 3 assisted in the pursuit.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox26houston.com

Precinct one deputy caught on camera slamming on brakes as bicyclists rode in street

HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Deputy is under internal review after being caught on camera appearing to taunt a group of cyclists using his cruiser. Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, the precinct 1 deputy was caught on camera slamming on his brakes while driving amidst a large group of cyclists, appearing to cause one of the riders to hit the back of his cruiser. Another video shows the cruiser swerving through a group of cyclists seemingly chasing one of the cyclists.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver shot after crashing into parked car in NW Harris County, shooter arrested

HOUSTON - Authorities say a heated argument escalated into a shooting after a driver crashed into a parked car in northwest Harris County. It happened a little before 3 a.m. in the 5400 block of Timber Creek Pl. where officers found a man with several gunshot wounds in his lower stomach. He was rushed to a nearby trauma center by Cy-Fair FD, where authorities say he is expected to survive.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

New restaurant in the Woodlands offers taste of Indian royalty

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - It’s a one-of-kind eclectic Indian restaurant inspired by the fictional story of a modern princess. Amrina, located at 3 Waterway Square Place in The Woodlands has spared no expense in providing a taste of Indian royalty. Not only do they offer authentic infused Indian food,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

911 called to Chief Finner's home for 'disagreement' over his recent COVID-19 diagnosis

HOUSTON - Houston's chief of police had authorities called to his own home due to an apparent ‘disagreement’ over his recent diagnosis of the coronavirus. Details were limited, but according to a tweet by the Houston Police Department, dispatchers received a call around 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Chief Troy Finner's home. A supervisor was sent to the home and received a statement from a family member, which was not disclosed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy