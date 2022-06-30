Thursday morning weather forecast

HOUSTON - A child is dead and another was seriously injured during a drive-by shooting in north Houston overnight Saturday. Officials said it happened around 1 a.m. when responding officers were called to the 13500 block of Northborough Dr. in the Greater Greenspoint area. Initially, responding officers did not find any victims, suspects, or witnesses but about 15 minutes later, the Houston Police Department was notified about two children who were shot, and taken to an area hospital.
