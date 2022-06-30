Thursday morning weather forecast

Independence Day looks typical for Houston this year. Warm and muggy with an isolated stray shower possible in the afternoon, but not likely. Feels like temps will still be in the 90s at 9 p.m. when most fireworks shows are set to launch. Be safe outdoors in the heat. Plan for increasing warmth and humidity, with low rain chances as we move through the week. Triple digits return to the forecast for next weekend.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO