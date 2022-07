Bemidji Police Detectives have identified and arrested a suspect in connection to an attempted abduction that occurred in Cameron Park on June 26. According to Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, the suspect has been identified as Michael Wayne Petersen, 21, of Bemidji. Upon identifying Petersen, Bemidji Police arrested him. Petersen is currently in custody.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO