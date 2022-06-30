Traffic alert in effect for Owensboro drivers

This weekend’s Downtown Live will be focused on all things beer! RiverPark Center will host a “Beer Snobs”-themed event at its 21-and-older entertainment complex on Friday, July 8 from 6-11 p.m. A “Know Your Hops” Beer Competition will be held in the lobby, while beer pong, giant Jenga and other bar games will be played in the Jody Berry Theatre. Cornhole and DJ2Smuve will play all evening in Truist Plaza and Latasha Shemwell will perform from 6-8 p.m. at the Atmos Courtyard. To add to all the fun, the Chicago Improv Group will be taking the stage at the GhostLight Lounge, so be prepared to drink, laugh and dance all night!

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO