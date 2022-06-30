ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Traffic alert in effect for Owensboro drivers

By Brian Miller
wevv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a traffic alert that will impact some travelers in Owensboro. According to the city's streets...

www.wevv.com

wevv.com

Car crashes into Evansville home, driver taken to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Evansville early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a home on Kratzville Road after someone called 911 and said a car had crashed into a house just before 1 a.m. When our 44News crew got to the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man struck by lightning in Hopkins County hospitalized

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Man struck by lightning in Madisonville hospitalized, officials say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a call on Saturday for a person struck by lighting. According to Madisonville Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Mayfield, that happened around 2:50 p.m. Mayfield says when crews arrived, they found a bystander giving the man CPR on the 2400 block of Bean Cemetery...
MADISONVILLE, KY
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Owensboro, KY
Government
Owensboro, KY
Traffic
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

First responders pull the plug on decades-old radio system

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — When it comes to communication, it’s of utmost importance for first responders. In Daviess County, emergency personnel have been using a radio system that is twenty to thirty-year-old. Those days are soon coming to an end. City officials say a new telecommunications tower is being built on Hobbs Road near […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Child dies in incident involving fireworks in Posey County

A child has died as the result of an incident involving fireworks in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, according to police. Child dies in incident involving fireworks in Posey County. A child has died as the result of an incident involving fireworks in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, according to police.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: One hospitalized after rollover crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash Sunday afternoon around 12:50 p.m. The Evansville Police Department responded to the crash on Big Cynthiana Road. EPD says a witness tells them the driver involved ran off the road a little and appeared to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man flees crash scene on skateboard in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg man was arrested Saturday morning after police believe he crashed his car into a tree and skated away from the scene. On June 2, the Jasper Police Department says officers were dispatched to a wreck on Saint Charles and Thirty Sixth Street around 9:25 a.m. The single-vehicle accident reportedly […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Driver in critical condition after three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A three-vehicle highway accident left one person critically injured Saturday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., first responders were called out to an accident with injuries at the 4000 block of Highway 144, deputies say. Officials released what they believed happened during the accident. According to authorities, there was a Dodge Ram […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro police reminds public about fireworks use

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent out a reminder about fireworks to the public on June 30. OPD encourages everyone to celebrate Independence Day in a safe and responsible manner but reminds everyone there are rules for using fireworks in Owensboro city limits. These rules include: Fireworks may only be used […]
OWENSBORO, KY
JC Phelps

Southern Dining and Hospitality in Owensboro: The Miller House

It’s a memorable dining experience when you find a restaurant that is quintessentially southern to its core. To me, that’s one of the greatest joys of life. I recently had that experience at the Miller House of Owensboro, Kentucky. From the stately exterior, to the charming white tablecloth interior, to the wonderful southern food — it’s a must visit by my standard. If you find yourself in the region, do yourself a favor and make a reservation!
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Missing Juvenile Located Safe

On July 2nd, Officers were Dispatched to the 4400 block of Washington Ave. in reference to a 7-year-old juvenile who had been missing since around noon. The mother believed the child was possibly with a 53-year-old male suspect, who is a registered sex offender in Vanderburgh County. The child is not related to suspect and did not have permission to be with him. The mother was concerned for the child’s safety.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to assault on METS bus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) were called to an assault on a METS bus on July 1 at about 4:25 p.m. Officers located and interviewed the victim and witnesses when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses told police the suspect was looking for his cellphone on the bus. The suspect approached the victim, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Woman injured in Evansville hit-and-run

A woman was injured in a hit-and-run incident that happened on Friday in Evansville, according to police. Evansville Police Department officers went to take a hit-and-run report around 5 p.m. on Friday near the Dexter Villa Apartments, which are just off of Washington Avenue west of Vann Avenue. When officers...
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: July 8-10

This weekend’s Downtown Live will be focused on all things beer! RiverPark Center will host a “Beer Snobs”-themed event at its 21-and-older entertainment complex on Friday, July 8 from 6-11 p.m. A “Know Your Hops” Beer Competition will be held in the lobby, while beer pong, giant Jenga and other bar games will be played in the Jody Berry Theatre. Cornhole and DJ2Smuve will play all evening in Truist Plaza and Latasha Shemwell will perform from 6-8 p.m. at the Atmos Courtyard. To add to all the fun, the Chicago Improv Group will be taking the stage at the GhostLight Lounge, so be prepared to drink, laugh and dance all night!
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Logan's Promise offers discounted rides for 4th of July weekend

Local non-profit Logan's Promise is offering discounted rides this holiday weekend. The organization says people can use the Lyft Code SAFE4TH2022 to receive up to $25 off of your ride home. Logan's Promise says the "Safe Ride" Program will get you home, not to the next bar or party. The...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN

