SAN ANTONIO – A 59-year-old man has been found guilty of beating and sexually assaulting a homeless woman, according to the San Antonio Police Department. In March of 2020, the victim was seen naked near the intersection of N. New Braunfels and E. Commerce clearly in need of help. She had a broken nose, head injuries, and bite marks she said she sustained from the man who assaulted her.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO