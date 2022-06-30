ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Red hot Terre Haute Rex pick up another win beating Alton

WTHI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Terre Haute Rex jumped out to a 10-0 lead...

www.wthitv.com

WTHI

New fair queen and princess crowned in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fair has a new queen and princess. They were crowned over the weekend after this year's pageants. Your Miss Vigo County Fair Queen is Lyric Krause, and your new Vigo County Fair Princess is Keira Anderson. The fair officially starts on Saturday.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Alcoa shutting down smelting line at Warrick County site

A press release from Alcoa says that one of the three operating smelting lines at Alcoa Warrick Operations is being shut down. According to Alcoa, the smelting line is being curtailed due to "operational challenges." The news release from Alcoa says that the smelting line is expected to be fully...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Semi driver killed in Putnam County interstate crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a single semi tractor-trailer accident Sunday morning. It happened around 8:25 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the 36-mile marker in Putnam County. Indiana State Police said a 2001 Volvo semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Record travel numbers for Fourth of July weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's about to be a record-breaking weekend of travel in the United States. Experts with Triple AAA are predicting 42 million people will hit the roads for Independence Day weekend. This is the highest ever recorded and 200,000 more people than last year. Brookelynn Guerin...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Group laces up to help kids get running

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People are getting involved in the community this Independence Day. The Wabash Valley Road Runners hosted the Mile Race Monday morning. Money from the race will go to "Lace-It-Up." It's a program that helps local kids get into running. Organizers said the turnout was something...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
whvoradio.com

Teenager Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway six miles north of the Crofton exit sent a teenager to a Louisville hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck hauling a boat driven by Paula Hatchett of Bloomington, Indiana, was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a guardrail.
CROFTON, KY
WTWO/WAWV

How close is Terre Haute to getting a water park?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many projects and new additions to the city are on the horizon for Terre Haute, one of which could be a water park and sports complex. The Wabash Regional Development Authority recently announced which projects the $20 million in READI Grant funds would be going toward. $50,000 is being awarded […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Morgan County clerk killed, husband critically injured in crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan offered her condolences after Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott died and her husband, John, was critically injured in a crash on Saturday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Stephanie Elliott, 52, of Martinsville, was the current clerk for Morgan County and...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Duke energy is increasing electric rates by 16%...here's how to save

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Duke Energy recently announced its increasing electric rates by 16 percent. For the average 1,000 kilowatt customer.. it's about $22 more, per month. Duke cited high fuel costs and the labor shortage for the increase. Inflation has been increasing the cost of many things and now...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home. Police in Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies. Maj. Isaac Parker said some of the bodies were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Crash closes E Paris Ave. in West TH

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A single-vehicle crash caused the closure of a road in West Terre Haute for hours Thursday. The crash happened just after 6 pm on East Paris Ave. As seen in video from the scene, the vehicle collided with a utility pole causing it to be damaged. Officials on site […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN

