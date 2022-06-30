Red hot Terre Haute Rex pick up another win beating Alton

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Linton to celebrate Independence Day. The Linton Freedom Festival parade is Indiana's largest July 4 parade. People at the parade say it never disappoints. It's a state tradition that's living stronger than ever. Whether you're there for there...
The Fork in the Road crew has been searching for the best spaghetti in the Wabash valley. They have already sampled Gerrie's in Clinton and are now going to Terre Haute. Day two of the search for the best spaghetti lands the crew at Footers Pizza on 7th Street. When...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fair has a new queen and princess. They were crowned over the weekend after this year's pageants. Your Miss Vigo County Fair Queen is Lyric Krause, and your new Vigo County Fair Princess is Keira Anderson. The fair officially starts on Saturday.
A press release from Alcoa says that one of the three operating smelting lines at Alcoa Warrick Operations is being shut down. According to Alcoa, the smelting line is being curtailed due to "operational challenges." The news release from Alcoa says that the smelting line is expected to be fully...
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a single semi tractor-trailer accident Sunday morning. It happened around 8:25 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the 36-mile marker in Putnam County. Indiana State Police said a 2001 Volvo semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on the...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Vigo County man was arrested following a standoff in West Terre Haute Friday evening. Derrick B. Johnson, 56, was later booked into the Vigo County Jail around 11 p.m. He is charged with felony intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's about to be a record-breaking weekend of travel in the United States. Experts with Triple AAA are predicting 42 million people will hit the roads for Independence Day weekend. This is the highest ever recorded and 200,000 more people than last year. Brookelynn Guerin...
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Grant funding from Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative is on its way to Parke County. It's going to help one of the county's old historic villages. Some improvements are coming to the historic Billie Creek Village in Parke County. New operators say they...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People are getting involved in the community this Independence Day. The Wabash Valley Road Runners hosted the Mile Race Monday morning. Money from the race will go to "Lace-It-Up." It's a program that helps local kids get into running. Organizers said the turnout was something...
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway six miles north of the Crofton exit sent a teenager to a Louisville hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck hauling a boat driven by Paula Hatchett of Bloomington, Indiana, was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a guardrail.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many projects and new additions to the city are on the horizon for Terre Haute, one of which could be a water park and sports complex. The Wabash Regional Development Authority recently announced which projects the $20 million in READI Grant funds would be going toward. $50,000 is being awarded […]
MADISON, Ind. — Two brothers were arrested in Madison after one of them rammed a boat into a police officer after they broke into a floating restaurant on the Ohio River, according to the Madison Police Department. Two men were reportedly seen climbing over a gate into the Lighthouse Restaurant on W. Vaughn Drive around […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new report reveals a mentally ill man sat naked and deteriorating inside his cell at the Jackson County Jail for 20 days with no medical attention before his death. But after a nine-month investigation, Jackson County Prosecutor Jeffrey Chalfant said Wednesday that no one will...
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan offered her condolences after Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott died and her husband, John, was critically injured in a crash on Saturday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Stephanie Elliott, 52, of Martinsville, was the current clerk for Morgan County and...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Duke Energy recently announced its increasing electric rates by 16 percent. For the average 1,000 kilowatt customer.. it's about $22 more, per month. Duke cited high fuel costs and the labor shortage for the increase. Inflation has been increasing the cost of many things and now...
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home. Police in Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies. Maj. Isaac Parker said some of the bodies were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” […]
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old from Martinsville who was the lone survivor of a botched robbery attempt that claimed his accomplices’ lives will serve two years in jail after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. Devon McHugh pleaded guilty in March to the Level 5 felony and was sentenced on Thursday to four years, […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A single-vehicle crash caused the closure of a road in West Terre Haute for hours Thursday. The crash happened just after 6 pm on East Paris Ave. As seen in video from the scene, the vehicle collided with a utility pole causing it to be damaged. Officials on site […]
