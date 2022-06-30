ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Abortion rally held at Tippecanoe County Courthouse

WLFI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people rallied in support of a woman's right to...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 3

clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

BREAKING: house fire in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Benton County dispatch that a house fire happened late Sunday night. Tankers were requested to the scene around 9:15 p.m. Sunday evening. The Benton County EMS Director has confirmed five township fire departments responded to the call. The Boswell...
BENTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Canal Days returns in full swing

One of Carroll County's favorite festivals was back in full swing Saturday afternoon. One of Carroll County's favorite festivals was back in full swing Saturday afternoon.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Sheriff sends reminder to protesters

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Demonstrations and protests have taken place at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse more often than usual in the past couple of weeks. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stopped by the News 18 studio to talk about the laws surrounding protests and demonstrations. The sidewalk around...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Miss Clinton County And 4-H Queen Pageant Held Saturday Evening

Miss Clinton County and 4-H Fair Queen is Miss Addyson Weaver, Her sponsor for the pageant is Christine @ Fiddle & Steel Co. Addy is the daughter of Randy and Lisa Weaver. She is a Clinton Central graduate and is attending Indiana University of Kokomo and majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Local fireworks shows on July Fourth

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here's a list of some of the July Fourth fireworks happening in the viewing area. In Tippecanoe County, you can head down to Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. In White County, Indiana Beach will start...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Machine shop catches fire in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Stars and Stripes Fireworks show has an alternate location

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Anyone who plans to find a good view of the Stars and Stripes Fireworks might want to set their sights further down river. The fireworks will not be launched from the bridge like usual. The location had to be moved due to some construction on the west side of the river.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

Indiana pays nearly $520,000 to law firm for governor’s suit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana governor’s office racked up more than $500,000 in legal bills for its successful court fight against an attempt by state legislators to give themselves more power to intervene during public health emergencies. The state has paid almost $520,000 to the Indianapolis law firm...
FOX59

Road closures, start time for Indianapolis fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for: North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Second National Cemetery Opens at Crown Hill

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The VA has dedicated a second national cemetery in Indianapolis. A section of Crown Hill Cemetery has been set aside since the Civil War as a national cemetery for America’s veterans. That section reached its capacity of 2,000 graves in 1959. Now an expansion reserved for cremated remains will begin accepting the ashes of more than 3,400 veterans. Eventually, the new columbarium north of the main cemetery grounds will have room for 10 times that many.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Fowler Independence Day celebrations return after pandemic

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fourth of July festival in Fowler Town Park kicked off Monday morning for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The Fowler Fourth of July festival had all the fun for family and friends to participate in. Starting at 7:15 a.m. and going through the night there was no shortage of things to do.
FOWLER, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana fire departments respond to several house fires Sunday

CARMEL, Ind. — Several fires kept central Indiana fire departments busy Sunday. The Carmel Fire Department responded to two house fires late Sunday night. The first fire was reported at 14253 Trailwind Court around 11:10 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home. The...
readthereporter.com

Cicero’s Light Over Morse Festival draws crowds days before fireworks

Cicero was a popular destination on Saturday afternoon for a variety of reasons. With a fun house, Ferris wheel, a kid-friendly dragon mini rollercoaster, fair food, and a midway, Cicero’s Light Over Morse Lake Festival has something for everyone. If you haven’t stopped by yet, it continues through Monday.

