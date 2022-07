MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue officials say a man has been charged with setting a structure on fire. According to Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper, MFR Bureau of Investigations responded to the 2000 block of Oklahoma Street around 5:50 a.m. Saturday morning to determine the origin and cause of a structure fire. While on the scene, investigators conducted an interview with the occupant who admitted to setting the fire but did not give a reason.

