3 new troopers assigned to local ISP post

The Indiana State Police (ISP) will be out with extra patrols today, July 4, like most other law enforcement agencies. But aside from aggressive or drunk driving, they’ll also be looking for distracted driving, or drivers holding their cell phones. It’s been exactly two years since ‘Hand-Free Indiana’ was enacted. This makes driving while holding your cell phone a moving violation and you’ll be ticketed.

INDIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO