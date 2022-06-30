ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 new troopers assigned to local ISP post

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lafayette District Indiana State Police has a...

indianapublicradio.org

Indiana State Police increasing patrols today, July 4

The Indiana State Police (ISP) will be out with extra patrols today, July 4, like most other law enforcement agencies. But aside from aggressive or drunk driving, they’ll also be looking for distracted driving, or drivers holding their cell phones. It’s been exactly two years since ‘Hand-Free Indiana’ was enacted. This makes driving while holding your cell phone a moving violation and you’ll be ticketed.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana boy dead following fireworks incident

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Hoosier boy has died after a fireworks incident. It happened Sunday night in Posey County in southern Indiana. Dispatchers took a call before 10:00 about a child being seriously hurt in a situation involving fireworks. Indiana State Police say an 11-year-old boy...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Child dies in incident involving fireworks in Posey County

Officials in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, say a child has died as a result of a fireworks incident. The Mt. Vernon Police Department shared the news of the child's death early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. The police department says that the incident took place within the city limits of Mt....
POSEY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Boy dies in Mount Vernon fireworks incident

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. – An 11-year-old boy died in an incident involving fireworks in southwestern Indiana. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, the incident took place Sunday night at 932 N. Canal St., which is within the city limits. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. about a child who’d been seriously injured […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WTHR

Plainfield pursuit ends in deadly crash in Putnam County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022. A car pursued by Plainfield Police from Hendricks County along U.S. 40 crashed near Putnam County 550 East, killing the driver. Authorities have not...
PLAINFIELD, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette man arrested in Columbian Park shooting

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with multiple rounds of gunshots fired Saturday night at Columbian Park. Police say no injuries were reported. Heath G. Fletcher was arrested Sunday on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a handgun and intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Lafayette Police Department news release said.
WTHR

Central Indiana fire departments respond to several house fires Sunday

CARMEL, Ind. — Several fires kept central Indiana fire departments busy Sunday. The Carmel Fire Department responded to two house fires late Sunday night. The first fire was reported at 14253 Trailwind Court around 11:10 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home. The...
WLFI.com

BREAKING: house fire in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Benton County dispatch that a house fire happened late Sunday night. Tankers were requested to the scene around 9:15 p.m. Sunday evening. The Benton County EMS Director has confirmed five township fire departments responded to the call. The Boswell...
BENTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Machine shop catches fire in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Sheriff sends reminder to protesters

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Demonstrations and protests have taken place at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse more often than usual in the past couple of weeks. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stopped by the News 18 studio to talk about the laws surrounding protests and demonstrations. The sidewalk around...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. Gas prices continue to fall well below $5 a gallon. In Lafayette, the Arco on Veterans Memorial Parkway has gas for $4.50 per gallon. In...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Rockville man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Rockville police said Mr. Kiger has been located and is safe. ROCKVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Rockville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Glenn Kiger, 70, a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
FOX59

Road closures, start time for Indianapolis fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for: North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Stars and Stripes Fireworks show has an alternate location

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Anyone who plans to find a good view of the Stars and Stripes Fireworks might want to set their sights further down river. The fireworks will not be launched from the bridge like usual. The location had to be moved due to some construction on the west side of the river.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Holiday travel off to a deadly start

WABASH/TIPTON COUNTIES, Ind. (WANE) – Two separate vehicle crashes left two people dead Thursday as Hoosiers began travelling for the holiday weekend, according to Indiana State Police. A two-vehicle crash on State Road 15 in Wabash County left a 68-year-old Marion man dead, and another two-vehicle crash on State...
WABASH COUNTY, IN

