3 new troopers assigned to local ISP post

The Indiana State Police (ISP) will be out with extra patrols today, July 4, like most other law enforcement agencies. But aside from aggressive or drunk driving, they’ll also be looking for distracted driving, or drivers holding their cell phones. It’s been exactly two years since ‘Hand-Free Indiana’ was enacted. This makes driving while holding your cell phone a moving violation and you’ll be ticketed.
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Hoosier boy has died after a fireworks incident. It happened Sunday night in Posey County in southern Indiana. Dispatchers took a call before 10:00 about a child being seriously hurt in a situation involving fireworks. Indiana State Police say an 11-year-old boy...
Officials in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, say a child has died as a result of a fireworks incident. The Mt. Vernon Police Department shared the news of the child's death early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. The police department says that the incident took place within the city limits of Mt....
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. – An 11-year-old boy died in an incident involving fireworks in southwestern Indiana. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, the incident took place Sunday night at 932 N. Canal St., which is within the city limits. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. about a child who’d been seriously injured […]
PUTNAM COUNTY — One person is dead after a Saturday pursuit involving Plainfield Police. Plainfield Police say around 1:30 p.m, officers responded to a call after a driver was reported to be driving erratically and all over the roadway. Officers saw the vehicle swerving and committing traffic violations and...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A large police presence was reported in the area between Day Road and Capital Avenue with reports of an armed man in the area, according to police on-scene. Officials did not allow people near the scene, and sections of the road we’re blocked off.
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022. A car pursued by Plainfield Police from Hendricks County along U.S. 40 crashed near Putnam County 550 East, killing the driver. Authorities have not...
Indiana Trucker Killed After The Truck Flips and Catches FireIndiana State Police. The Indiana State Police responded to the area of Interstate 70 westbound near the thirty-six-mile marker to investigate a single semi-tractor-trailer accident that claimed the life of one individual.
A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with multiple rounds of gunshots fired Saturday night at Columbian Park. Police say no injuries were reported. Heath G. Fletcher was arrested Sunday on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a handgun and intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Lafayette Police Department news release said.
CARMEL, Ind. — Several fires kept central Indiana fire departments busy Sunday. The Carmel Fire Department responded to two house fires late Sunday night. The first fire was reported at 14253 Trailwind Court around 11:10 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home. The...
BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Benton County dispatch that a house fire happened late Sunday night. Tankers were requested to the scene around 9:15 p.m. Sunday evening. The Benton County EMS Director has confirmed five township fire departments responded to the call. The Boswell...
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Demonstrations and protests have taken place at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse more often than usual in the past couple of weeks. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stopped by the News 18 studio to talk about the laws surrounding protests and demonstrations. The sidewalk around...
Indianapolis, Indiana - Abortion providers in Indiana have seen a huge influx of out-of-state patients since the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion – including from a 10-year-old who had to travel from Ohio for care. As soon as SCOTUS overturned...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters had to deal with extreme heat, as they battled a house fire in southern Indiana Monday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Clareva Road, which is in a neighborhood off Highway 31 near Silver Creek High School. When firefighters arrived about 3 p.m.,...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. Gas prices continue to fall well below $5 a gallon. In Lafayette, the Arco on Veterans Memorial Parkway has gas for $4.50 per gallon. In...
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Rockville police said Mr. Kiger has been located and is safe. ROCKVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Rockville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Glenn Kiger, 70, a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown […]
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for: North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair […]
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Anyone who plans to find a good view of the Stars and Stripes Fireworks might want to set their sights further down river. The fireworks will not be launched from the bridge like usual. The location had to be moved due to some construction on the west side of the river.
WABASH/TIPTON COUNTIES, Ind. (WANE) – Two separate vehicle crashes left two people dead Thursday as Hoosiers began travelling for the holiday weekend, according to Indiana State Police. A two-vehicle crash on State Road 15 in Wabash County left a 68-year-old Marion man dead, and another two-vehicle crash on State...
