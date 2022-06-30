Search ongoing for boy reported missing from central Pa. campground

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman who was accompanied by two young children put items in a backpack and walked out of a Snyder County store without paying. State police at Selinsgrove say the unidentified white woman was at Best Buy in Monroe Township on May 25 when she left without paying for multiple items. The woman allegedly concealed the items in a black backpack and left without stopping to pay for the merchandise. The woman was seen leaving the parking lot with two young children in a 2004-2005 silver Ford Taurus. Total value of merchandise stolen is $190. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145. Trooper Wiliam Shreve is investigating.

SELINSGROVE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO