Search ongoing for boy reported missing from central Pa. campground
UPDATE: The body of a 12-year-old boy has been located in a pool at the Summit Grove campground, according to the York County Coroner. Police...www.pennlive.com
UPDATE: The body of a 12-year-old boy has been located in a pool at the Summit Grove campground, according to the York County Coroner. Police...www.pennlive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0