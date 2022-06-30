ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Tippecanoe County GOP chooses candidates for County Council and State Representative

WLFI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tippecanoe County Republican Party held a special...

www.wlfi.com

clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

BREAKING: house fire in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Benton County dispatch that a house fire happened late Sunday night. Tankers were requested to the scene around 9:15 p.m. Sunday evening. The Benton County EMS Director has confirmed five township fire departments responded to the call. The Boswell...
BENTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Canal Days returns in full swing

One of Carroll County's favorite festivals was back in full swing Saturday afternoon. One of Carroll County's favorite festivals was back in full swing Saturday afternoon.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
The Associated Press

Indiana pays nearly $520,000 to law firm for governor’s suit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana governor’s office racked up more than $500,000 in legal bills for its successful court fight against an attempt by state legislators to give themselves more power to intervene during public health emergencies. The state has paid almost $520,000 to the Indianapolis law firm...
readthereporter.com

Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
FISHERS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Miss Clinton County And 4-H Queen Pageant Held Saturday Evening

Miss Clinton County and 4-H Fair Queen is Miss Addyson Weaver, Her sponsor for the pageant is Christine @ Fiddle & Steel Co. Addy is the daughter of Randy and Lisa Weaver. She is a Clinton Central graduate and is attending Indiana University of Kokomo and majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Local fireworks shows on July Fourth

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here's a list of some of the July Fourth fireworks happening in the viewing area. In Tippecanoe County, you can head down to Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. In White County, Indiana Beach will start...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Sheriff sends reminder to protesters

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Demonstrations and protests have taken place at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse more often than usual in the past couple of weeks. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stopped by the News 18 studio to talk about the laws surrounding protests and demonstrations. The sidewalk around...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Drivers making budget cuts as Indiana raises its gas tax yet again

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here, but with gas prices so high, few people feel like celebrating. "Ridiculous. I don't go anywhere anymore. Kids don't like to hear it, sorry can't go. I usually help people, give them rides and, sorry I can't help you. It's hard," said Lenice Bailey of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana fire departments respond to several house fires Sunday

CARMEL, Ind. — Several fires kept central Indiana fire departments busy Sunday. The Carmel Fire Department responded to two house fires late Sunday night. The first fire was reported at 14253 Trailwind Court around 11:10 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home. The...
WTHR

Plainfield pursuit ends in deadly crash in Putnam County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022. A car pursued by Plainfield Police from Hendricks County along U.S. 40 crashed near Putnam County 550 East, killing the driver. Authorities have not...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WLFI.com

Fowler Independence Day celebrations return after pandemic

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fourth of July festival in Fowler Town Park kicked off Monday morning for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The Fowler Fourth of July festival had all the fun for family and friends to participate in. Starting at 7:15 a.m. and going through the night there was no shortage of things to do.
FOWLER, IN

