LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who works at the Kentucky State Reformatory was arrested Friday for allegedly showing up to work while intoxicated. Kentucky State Police were called to the jail in La Grange around 11:58 p.m. Friday, July 1, on a report that Amos Jeffery, 42, may have gone to work his shift while under the influence of alcohol, according to a news release.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO