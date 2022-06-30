Canal Days returns this Saturday

A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building during the fire.
BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed there is a house fire happening at 5371 W 700 S in Benton County as of 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Dispatch says tankers have been requested to the scene. News 18 will share updates as they become available.
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here's a list of some of the July Fourth fireworks happening in the viewing area. In Tippecanoe County, you can head down to Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. In White County, Indiana Beach will start...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Anyone who plans to find a good view of the Stars and Stripes Fireworks might want to set their sights further down river. The fireworks will not be launched from the bridge like usual. The location had to be moved due to some construction on the west side of the river.
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for: North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair […]
INDIANAPOLIS — A major portion of the North Split construction project is now complete. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the southbound to eastbound flyover bridge/overpass is now open to traffic. Kyleigh Cramer with INDOT said the largest structure of the North Split project opened early Friday morning, with vehicles utilizing access as early […]
FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fourth of July festival in Fowler Town Park kicked off Monday morning for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The Fowler Fourth of July festival had all the fun for family and friends to participate in. Starting at 7:15 a.m. and going through the night there was no shortage of things to do.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Demonstrations and protests have taken place at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse more often than usual in the past couple of weeks. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stopped by the News 18 studio to talk about the laws surrounding protests and demonstrations. The sidewalk around...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Golf and Country Club is making preparations for their Independence Day fireworks display on July Fourth. The show is open to the public and tickets are still available. Tomorrow's show will feature a picnic, face painting, kids games, and more. "It's...
MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
CARMEL, Ind. — Firefighters in Carmel had their hands full with two large residential fires shortly before midnight Sunday. Crews were called to 14-thousand block of Trailwind Ct. on reports from multiple callers to 9-1-1 of heavy fire at that location. Flames and smoke did considerable damage including erupting through the roof of the house. […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. Gas prices continue to fall well below $5 a gallon. In Lafayette, the Arco on Veterans Memorial Parkway has gas for $4.50 per gallon. In...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— A beautiful teddy bear dog finds herself at a local shelter when her owner passes away. Wendy the Shar-pei is doing better emotionally, and she's not giving up on finding her second chance. Editor's note: since the publication of this article, Wendy has been adopted.
INDIANAPOLIS — Homeowners in a west side neighborhood are calling on the city to fix a dangerous hole growing into their street. “All they did was come out, put two cones up, and no one has been back since,” says Mike Campbell who lives near the hole, “Someone is going to get killed.” It’s forming […]
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County man has been sentenced to more than two centuries in prison for child molesting. Jeremy Davidson was convicted on five felony counts of child molesting in June. He was also found to be an habitual offender, and that enhanced his sentences...
ANDERSON, Ind. — Starting July 1, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is getting bigger and Anderson Crime Stoppers will be no more. Law enforcement agencies across Madison County met Thursday to learn more about Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana and how it will help the departments solve crimes. ”Looking at the tips we get from […]
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The annual Lafayette Stars and Stripes celebration got kicked-off in style Monday morning. Floats, classic cars, and queens by the dozens were on hand for the morning parade. The parade began near the Five Points Fire Museum and made its way down Main Street, and...
KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are cleaning up after a large fire destroyed one business and damaged two others in downtown Knox on Thursday morning. According to Knox-Center Township Fire Chief Kenny Pfost, calls came in around 8:40 a.m. CDT on reports of a building engulfed with flames. When...
Comments / 0