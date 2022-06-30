ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chouteau, OK

Helmets needed for new Chouteau youth football league

By Brady Halbleib
 5 days ago
A Chouteau couple says they're struggling to create a football program in their town. They have jerseys, coaches and students who want to play — but they're missing football helmets.

With the football season just five weeks away, they’re running out of time and options.

Josh and Josie Vaughn recently moved to Chouteau from Broken Arrow. When they realized there wasn’t a youth football team in town, they both got to work and created one.

But before they did, they wanted to make sure it was cost-efficient, so that everyone who wants to play, can. Josh Vaughn says he's hopeful to coach his son in youth football this fall. Without a team nearby, he says he and his wife had to start from scratch.

“We had no uniforms, no pads, shoulder pads, no nothing,” Vaughn said.

But now, they have more than 100 youth shoulder pads, girdles and pants with brand new jerseys on the way.

“So our issue now is helmets.”

Vaughn says he needs to find 75 youth helmets in five weeks. He tells me supply chain issues have interrupted bulk shipment of helmets. So, he’s resorting to finding people who are willing to donate them one helmet at a time.

“I want every kid to be able to experience football. Some kids don’t get to play any sports until they get to high school and by then they’re already behind because everyone has a little league.”

The helmets are expensive and Vaughn says he doesn’t want to put that burden on parents. So now, they’re hosting a fundraiser to help buy helmets individually while also looking for people and organizations willing to donate.

The fundraiser is July 8 at Chouteau Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The city’s chamber of commerce is helping put it on. Entry is $5. They will have music, lights and food trucks as well.

If you want to donate money or a helmet, you can contact Josh and Josie Vaughn through their Facebook page. To learn more, CLICK HERE.

