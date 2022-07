SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Plant Riverside has more events happening on Monday during the day leading up to the big event at night. First, the 3rd Infantry Division Bands will be performing at 6:30 p.m. on Rousakis Riverfront Plaza, there will be members of the Brass Band, Rock Band and Show Band all there to perform.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO