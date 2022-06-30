ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

What to expect from Ryan Tannehill in 2022

By Cory Curtis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgYmj_0gQNmeOI00

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill says the scar of last years’ playoff loss drives him each day to the 2022 season, but will it mean bigger stats?

In 2021 Tannehill had arguably his worst season as Titans quarterback throwing for 3,734 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. That was with AJ Brown for 13 games and Julio Jones for at least part of 10.

This season Tannehill will have neither of them after Jones was released and Brown was traded away to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Titans have restocked the shelves giving Tannehill former Rams star Robert Woods, tight end Austin Hooper and first round pick Treylon Burks from Arkansas.

What does it mean? Probably more of the same according to the people who set the odds. Wednesday the over & unders were released for each of the starting quarterbacks in the league and the projections for Tannehill are very close to last years’ numbers.

2022 Passing Yards – Over/Under 3600 yards

2022 Passing TD – Over/Under 23.5 TD’s

2022 Passing INT’s – Over/Under 12.5 INT’s

Tannehill threw for 3,700 and 3,800 yards the last two seasons for the Titans so dropping below 3,600 would be a significant drop-off. The bigger number to bet is probably the interceptions.

In Tannehill’s first two seasons with the Titans he played 28 games and only threw 13 interceptions. In 2021 he threw 14 while playing in all 17 games. It stands to reason that cutting down on those interceptions will be a point of emphasis this season. The Titans have also added a passing game coordinator Tim Kelly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

What we know about the Highland Park Parade suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and twenty-four others hospitalized. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

New Colts QB Matt Ryan has been drawing rave reviews from his new teammates and coaches so far, especially for his command of some of the “soft” skills of playing quarterback like leadership. Indianapolis’ dissatisfaction with previous starting QB Carson Wentz in that area led to them trading Wentz after just one season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, TN
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
ClutchPoints

Key Dolphins position group to make biggest impact in 2022 NFL season

Not many teams went all out to bolster their offense like the Miami Dolphins did over the opening months of the NFL offseason. The Dolphins entered the NFL free agency period in March with nearly $50 million in cap space, and team general manager Chris Grier shifted much of his attention to simply surrounding quarterback […] The post Key Dolphins position group to make biggest impact in 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

One of the distinguishing attributes that has helped set Bengals QB Joe Burrow apart as one of the best at his position so early in his career is his ability as a natural leader. In an interview with NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, he shared a little about that topic.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Brown
Person
Julio Jones
WKRN News 2

Daughter steals mother’s car, sells it for $500

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after being accused of stealing her mother’s car in Covington and selling it for $500. The Covington Police Department said they began investigating the theft of a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on March 6, 2022. The victim told police she was to walk her dog at […]
COVINGTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Eagles#Rams#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy