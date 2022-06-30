Wichita snaps Springfield’s winning streak 10-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals have played 17 seasons of Texas League baseball.

And in all those years, the longest winning streak they’ve ever had was eight straight victories.

Wednesday night the baby birds were looking to tie that record against Wichita.

Springfield has won seven straight only three times in its history.

The pitchers were dialed in early, Edgar Escobar strikes out Cole Sturgeon looking.

Wichita’s Casey Legumina strikes out Julio Rodriguez swinging.

But the Surge would surge in front in the third, it’s 1-nothing when Edouard Julien hammers this to right center, it’s gone, a three run homer and it’s 4-nothing Wichita.

The Wind gets more in the fourth, this pass ball by Rodriguez scores Andrew Bechtold it’s 5-nothing Surge.

Later in that fourth, it’s Julien again, and another shot to right, the ball bounces off the boards out there, Anthony Prato and Matt Wallner both score on the double, it’s 7-nothing.

And Wichita snaps Springfield’s seven game winning streak with a 10-1 win.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.