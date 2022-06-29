ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Hear it Here: Live Music on the Vineyard, Summer 2022

vineyardgazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest on-Island music festival is coming to Vineyard Haven this year, back in full force after a limited return in 2021. From Friday, August 26 through Sunday August 28, Veterans Memorial Park will host more than thirty musical acts (as well as food and drink purveyors and other vendors) for...

vineyardgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Martha’s Vineyard

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Once you have visited Martha’s Vineyard, a twenty-mile long island just off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, you will fall in love. There are no chain stores or traffic lights. Instead, you'll find bike paths galore, as well as cool small towns lined with quaint storefronts, housing art galleries, shops, and independently owned restaurants. Though you can cover the entire island in a day, getting around does require driving. The towns of Oak Bluffs, Vineyard Haven, and Edgartown occupy the north and northeast of the island, with West Tisbury near the island’s center, and Chilmark and Aquinnah at the western point.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Go Fourth

From the July 5, 1977 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. The annual celebration of the nation’s independence showed Vineyard colors flying and its crowds smiling. Thousands battled for parking spaces, vantage points and bottles of beer, but the night was a friendly one, and the weekend had been quiet.
EDGARTOWN, MA
capecod.com

Fourth of July Fireworks Times Across the Cape

HYANNIS – A number of Fourth of July fireworks celebrations are scheduled across the Cape and Islands this weekend. Friday, July 1, Orleans will host its 2022 Independence Day fireworks at dusk at Rock Harbor, with a rain date of July 5. On Saturday, July 2 in Chatham, fireworks...
ORLEANS, MA
country1025.com

Local Catch Of The Week: Morgan Johnston From Cape Cod

Songwriting is a skill that requires talent and time put in. Listening to Morgan Johnston, it’s clear she’s got plenty of both. Morgan has been practing her art since she was in middle school. It’s also clear she has a gift for communicating her words, and knowing what to do with her voice to evoke an emotional response. Morgan’s vocals are smooth, like a freshly paved road. Sometimes her delivery comes off as dreamy, sometimes playful, sometimes courageous, often thoughful, always palatable.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgartown, MA
City
Vineyard Haven, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
lonelyplanet.com

13 free things to do in Cape Cod (leaving more money for shopping and lobster rolls)

Cape Cod has a reputation as an expensive stop, but there's plenty to do for free © 40260 / Getty Images. Visitors flock to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to frolic on the beaches, stroll through the parks and scope out historic lighthouses. And though parts of the Cape are secluded enclaves for the wealthy, it is possible to spend warm summer days exploring and spending little to nothing.
TRAVEL
country1025.com

31 Gem Spots To Visit On Your Next Trip To Cape Cod

Will you be in Cape Cod this fourth of July weekend? We are so lucky to have such a beautiful place in Massachusetts to spend these lovely summer days. From absolutely stunning beaches to unique coastal shops, to the local restaurants, Cape Cod is truly one of a kind. We have made you a summer list of some must-try places in Cape Cod you may not know about. Whether you have a sweet tooth, a need for some beachy décor, or the urge to eat two pounds of fried clams, we have you covered!
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucinda Williams
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Jason Isbell
Martha's Vineyard Times

Martha’s Vineyard is losing teachers

Madison Straus was excited when she was offered a position teaching health and physical education at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School last year. The former MVRHS graduate had just completed her master’s degree, in addition to welcoming her first child, Hughes, with her husband, Jesse. Over the...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
CBS Boston

Drivers prepare for major traffic on Cape Cod before July 4th weekend

CAPE COD -- Summer travel is in full swing, so is the traffic heading to Cape Cod ahead of this Fourth of July weekend. It's a brutal ride on any given summer weekend, but before Independence Day, AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire says timing your trip wisely could save you the time, headache. and gas. "Really try to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon and early evening. Either leave early, if it's possible, or postpone your trip until later in the evening," said Maguire. Friday from 12-9 p.m. is the worst time to travel. Your best bet is to leave before...
TRAFFIC
capeandislands.org

'The B&B burnout is real.' Some Cape innkeepers are moving out

After two years in Barnstable, Allison and Keith McDonald are selling Ashley Manor and moving back to California. "One of our favorite lines is, 'I've always wanted to own an inn,'" says Keith. "Rethink that. There’s a big balance: quality of life versus quality of the business." "It's not...
BARNSTABLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Live Music#Classical Music#Live Performances#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Veterans Memorial Park#The Avett Brothers#The Old Whaling Church#Preservation Jazz Band
capecod.com

Will You Help Molly Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Molly, our peppy little cava-poo! This happy, playful lady is ready for her next adventure. Although she is a year old, this pint sized lady has lots of puppy-like energy in a full-grown body! She is looking for a family with a good sense of humor and that is ready to keep up with all of her silly antics. We think she’d do best as an only dog for now, but could have some well-matched dog friends. She says no thanks to cats, but she could be successful with older kids who are willing to help with training a high energy gal.
PETS
capeandislands.org

Toxic blue-green algae blooms are back in local ponds

It’s summer on Cape Cod and that means toxic blue-green algae blooms are back in local ponds. The algae is usually natural and harmless until it dominates an ecosystem and releases dangerous toxins, as has happened in Mashpee-Wakeby Pond on the Mashpee/Sandwich border and Long Pond in Barnstable. Those ponds are now closed to swimmers.
MASHPEE, MA
NECN

WATCH: Shark Spotted by State Police Helicopter Off Cape Cod

It's shark season on Cape Cod, and even the Massachusetts State Police are getting in on the action. A police helicopter went out on shark patrol this week, bringing along New England Aquarium scientist John Chisholm, and they spotted a shark about 50 yards from Provincetown's Race Point Beach, officials said.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Island police chiefs have a message for visitors

The chiefs of police of all six Martha’s Vineyard towns recently issued a public announcement, notifying vacationers of some necessary Island bylaws and safety precautions as summer moves forward in full swing. The announcements will be displayed on Steamship Authority ferries and at terminals after a request was made...
EDGARTOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
WBEC AM

At What Age in Massachusetts Can You Legally Leave Kids Home Alone?

Growing up in Berkshire County my dad worked the second shift and my mother worked in the school system, so it was on a regular basis that I would get home from school before my parents arrived at the door. My brother is about 8 1/2 years older than me so it was like having a built-in babysitter, for the most part, at our Berkshire County home. However, there were times when he would be tied up with high school, friends, driving, working, etc. and as a result, I would be home alone for about 30 minutes before my mother came through the door. It was around age 10 or 11 that I started staying home alone.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod’s Low Inventory, Buyer Timelines Affecting Home Sales

HYANNIS – A local real estate official said the 20 to 30% drop in the number of home sales on Cape Cod in 2022 is not only due to a lack of inventory but may also be due to timelines of home buyers that were shifted during the pandemic’s housing boom. Ryan Castle, CEO of […] The post Cape Cod’s Low Inventory, Buyer… .
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Farm and Field Report: Take Up the Plow

Martha’s Vineyard’s first agricultural fair was a “splendid success,” leaving everyone “astonished and delighted.” That was the assessment of a Gazette editorial, penned in 1858, encouraging young Islanders to take up the plow. “Let them plant it with corn and potatoes, onions and oats,...
WEST TISBURY, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms Pass Through New England

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect Saturday afternoon and evening in parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The warnings have since expired. Click here to see active weather alerts in New England. An earlier version of this blog follows:. We got a good amount of rain this morning that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy