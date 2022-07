DENVER — Twenty new laws went into effect in Colorado on Friday, including three of the most significant bills to come out of the 2022 legislative session. The state budget: With the fiscal year starting anew on Friday, the state's 2022-23 budget kicks in. The spending plan, which legislators passed via House Bill 1329, allocates $36.4 billion in tax and cash revenue and federal dollars to cover the expenses of the state government for the next year. Notable among that spending is a 3% boost in pay for state employees; an increase in health care spending by $1.02 billion; a 33.4% hike from current levels; and, $26 million more for public safety, a 15.4% increase.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO