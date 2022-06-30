ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural CF man jailed for fourth OWI

By Leader-Telegram staff
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man will serve at least six months in jail after he was convicted of his fourth drunk-driving offense, stemming from a Feb. 2021 arrest.

Richard T. Amans, 54, 7373 Highway K, pleaded no contest to OWI-4 in Chippewa County Court. Amans had a .232 blood-alcohol level when he was arrested.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a one-year jail sentence, with six months imposed and stayed at the discretion of Amans’ probation agent. Amans’ drivers license is revoked for three years, and he must pay $2,109 in court costs and fines.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa County deputy pulled over Amans’ truck along Highway K in the town of Lafayette at 11:56 p.m. Feb. 10, 2021, after the officer observed the vehicle cross the center line several times. The deputy observed signs of alcohol use, and Amans failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. The initial preliminary breath test showed a .187 blood-alcohol level, but a blood draw later showed the higher level.

Court records show Amans was convicted of his third drunk-driving offense in Chippewa County in 2004.

WEAU-TV 13

Tenants at Luther Lakeside Apartments have one year to move out

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 40 years, Mayo Clinic Health System is not renewing its contract with Luther Lakeside apartments in Eau Claire. People living in the Luther Lakeside Apartment building in Eau Claire are upset after learning from Mayo Clinic Health System they have one year to move out.
WEAU-TV 13

46th anniversary of Augusta’s Bean and Bacon Days

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Augusta’s Bean and Bacon Days are coming to an end on Monday. After running from June 30 to July 4, the last events of the Bean and Bacon Days are Monday at 10:00 a.m. Beans, bacon, family and community are some of the words Augusta...
AUGUSTA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

A look at July 4th events in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This holiday weekend, communities throughout the Chippewa Valley are hosting events celebrating America’s birthday. Altoona is hosting fireworks Saturday night at Cinder City Park. The show starts around 10 p.m. Before the fireworks, the city is hosting it’s annual Independence Day celebration at the park.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
