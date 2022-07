LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Over the weekend, a man in South Florida was hospitalized after one of his hands was blown off by fireworks, officials said. According to WSVN, Broward County deputies and paramedics responded to a gas station in the 4400 block of North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes after 1 a.m. Saturday. Investigators reported the man lost his hand while lighting fireworks.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO