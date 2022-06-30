ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomet, IL

Ribbon Cutting at Bridle Park

By Arianna Williams
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Atd1_0gQNi42L00

MAHOMET, Ill (WCIA) — An interactive way for your little ones to learn while playing has come to Mahomet.

United Way and the Rotary Club of Mahomet has unveiled the new Born Learning Trails at Bridle Leash Park.

“Watch, stop, learn, play” is the trail’s theme and it encourages parents to follow their child’s lead as they embark on a park excursion.

The Born Learning Trail supports language, literacy, and social skills development.

“We’re really excited to be able to have these in the community and we encourage everyone to go out and visit them,” said Salvo Rodriquez, Director of Campaigns. “Each one is unique when it comes to the designs that are put on the sidewalk that are painted by volunteers and can be a unique experience as you visit each park individually.”

The group said this park is one of the great things that United Way is doing to support the community and early grade level success.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Sibley Postpones 4th of July Fireworks

SIBLEY, Ill. (WCIA) – The village of Sibley has postponed fireworks and evening activities for tonight. In a post on the Sibley 4th of July Facebook page, they state the fireworks are postponed as their local fire department is assisting efforts in Gibson City to the downtown fire. Parade...
SIBLEY, IL
WCIA

Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Gibson City

8:15p – City officials tell WCIA that Jay’s Place sustained heavy damage from the fire. Smoke and water damage also occurred to Edward Jones, Hustedt Jewelers and Ace Hardware, but the majority of the fire was contained to Jay’s place thanks to the quick response of area fire departments. 6:15p – UPDATE: Mayor Dan Dickey […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Bement Community Council hosts fourth of July Festivities

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bement Community Council is hosting their Fourth of July event. Their event is listed on Facebook with a statement, “As a council, we are striving to bring back and facilitate a wide range of activities that better our community. It is our goal to advocate for the people and to […]
BEMENT, IL
WCIA

Fourth festivities over Lake Vermilion tonight

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) The Danville Boat Club is hosting “Thunder over Lake Vermilion” tonight at the Danville Boat Club. The doors open at 5pm for tonight’s fireworks, food, and music at Vermilion Lake. Admission is $5 with children under ten free. Pulled pork barbeque with choice of...
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahomet, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Mahomet, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Government
Mahomet, IL
Government
Mahomet, IL
Society
WCIA

New bill to provide healthier lunches to schools

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Healthier school lunches are on the way to cafeterias across the state. On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill increasing healthier lunch options in schools.  Before, districts had to go with the company that was cheapest bidder. Now, under House Bill 4813, school districts have more freedom over making the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign County to celebrate July 4

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It is the time of the year for floats, marching bands, and nostalgia of the red, white and blue. The Champaign County Freedom Celebration will host a series of events on Monday to celebrate July 4. The lineup begins with a 5K race from the State Farm Center at 9:30 a.m. The […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Gift of Life Blood Drive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Fourth of July is approaching and so is the expected spike for needed blood donations. Impact Life of Champaign pulled out their bloodmobiles earlier today for the Gift of Life blood drive.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New fitness center for U of I students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some students at u of I will have a chance to get fit when they get back to school.Fitness premier teamed up with Smile Student Apartments to put a fitness center in a lounge for people that rent from Smile. The fitness center will have all brand new equipment. It will […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Community in mourning after former Champaign mayor passes away

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is in mourning over the passing of their beloved former mayor. “Mayor Schweighart was a kindhearted man who loved our community,” said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen in a news release Friday. “Always quick with a joke, his laugh was infectious.” Feinen said Gerald “Jerry” Schweighart served as a 32-year […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fiberoptic utility installation beginning in Champaign neighborhood

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in one Champaign neighborhood will be seeing construction around their homes for the next few weeks as crews install fiberoptic utilities. i3 Broadband will begin installation of these utilities in the Bristol Place subdivision in the coming weeks. Bristol Place is bordered by Tower Drive and Bradley Avenue on the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
WCIA

Top businesses to explore in Savoy

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A small village with lots to do. See what Savoy has for you to explore this weekend. Industrial donut 501 Commerce Drive, Savoy IL 61874 217-607-1323 Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Want donuts as unique as you are? Industrial Donut is a destination donut shop where donuts are […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Heyworth Veterans tell their story through song

HEYWORTH, Ill, (WCIA) — A group based out of Nashville Tennessee called Freedom Sings USA has made it their mission to help tell veterans’ stories through song. Friday they met with veterans from Heyworth to gather their stories and put them into song. Freedom Sings USA Co-founder Don Goodman said, “It’s the most rewarding thing […]
HEYWORTH, IL
WCIA

Crews battle fire at old factory building

HOOPESTON, Il. (WCIA) — A fire broke out in Hoopeston Sunday night and continued into the early morning hours on Monday. It happened at an old factory building on Front Street and E. Thompson Avenue. Crews left the scene after the flames were out around 2:30AM on Monday. They got the call at 10:30PM on […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Institute of Aviation teaching next generation of pilots

SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — The Institute of Aviation at Parkland College is teaching and preparing the next generation of pilots. Students study and fly year-round at the Institute of Aviation with Willard Airport in Savoy.  These students will help with the national pilot shortage on cargo and commercial flights. This is just one of the […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: The “Douglas Heat” & First String, Inc.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When you think of the sport baseball, you often reflect on hearing it referred to as “America’s past time.” But for myself and the players I had the privilege of coaching this year through First String Inc., it was an opportunity for joy. Something we all experienced thanks to our newfound […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy