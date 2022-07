On July 1, 2022, seven days before her 80th birthday, Susan Russell Lassiter passed from her earthly home to her heavenly home. Susan was predeceased by her mother and father, Agnes Russell and J. Carl Russell, and her beloved sister, Linda Gail Russell. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, William H. Lassiter Jr., and by her children, Sherri Shelly (Tim) and her son, Russ Lassiter (Jennifer). She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Will, Maggie, Grace, Shane, Brandon and Megan (Tommy); her nieces, Lin Rutherford and Lea Rutherford; and her nephew, David Rutherford (Missy).

