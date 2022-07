SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County fire crews responded to a brushfire on the far-west side Monday afternoon. The call came in around 1:30, and Bexar County Fire 2 responded to an area near the intersection of Texas 211 and Highway 90. The chief at the scene said the blaze may have been sparked by a cigarette butt or even a trailer hitch dragging on the pavement, but there was no way to be sure.

