ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Whole Woman’s Health resumes patient care

By Adam Cardona
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1XHe_0gQNgzKD00

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Texas federal judge granted a temporary restraining order on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Cameron County becomes ‘high’ risk location for COVID-19

The temporary restraining order allowed Whole Women’s Health clinics in Texas to reopen and provide some abortion services.

“When the decision came from the Supreme Court, we knew there was going to be a period of time where we could continue to offer abortion care. However, Ken Paxton ratified that abortion was illegal in Texas. So, that is the reason why we moved forward with filing for this restraining order,” said Whole Woman’s Health corporate vice president, Andrea Ferrigno.

She said the organization is familiar with legal issues when it comes to abortion care in Texas.

“We’ve been here with the state of Texas before. We know that it’s an ongoing battle even though we got the injunction, we knew that they were probably going to appeal it as soon as possible. That is not a determination for us. Our objective is to take care of our people,” said Ferrigno.

RGV non-profit sends over 400 free Plan B pills

She explained that the organization is communicating with patients and taking the steps necessary for them, while they can.

“Our doors are open. We are having patients come in so that we can offer whatever services we are able to offer at that point depending on where we are in this legal process,” she said.

Although their doors are open, Ferrigno said there are still restrictions in place on abortion care.

She said with the restraining order being temporary, the outcome for some patients might not be favorable.

“We are all moving as fast and as efficiently as we can. Again, in partnership with our patients, our doctors, and our staff but we are in a race against the clock and a race against the state of Texas that is constantly attacking women’s rights and the well-being of our patients and so that means that unfortunately there will be people that won’t be able to get the care that they deserve in their community,” said Ferrigno.

She said their McAllen location is currently open and available to answer questions and assist patients with abortion care services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Texas

Stacker.com — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

UTRGV celebrates new medical students

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV School of Medicine celebrated its new class of medical students on Saturday at the annual white coat ceremony. The ceremony is a rite of passage for medical students as they prepare to become the next generation of health care professionals. “Everybody, I think, has worked tirelessly and continuously to […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Cameron County, TX
Government
County
Cameron County, TX
Local
Texas Health
ValleyCentral

South Texas Health System hosts free screenings this summer

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System is hosting free health screenings this summer to encourage Valley residents to prioritize their health. The Healthy Summer Screening Series with take place at three of the System’s freestanding ER locations through July 23. South Texas Health System Freestanding Emergency Departments offers patients preventive screenings at any […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for July

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing additional funds for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in July. More than $301.8 million in emergency SNAP food benefits will be used to assist about 1.4 million Texas households. This is in […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
ValleyCentral

Local company prepares months ahead for cities firework shows

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Across the Rio Grande Valley cities are gearing up for firework shows but there is a lot of work that goes into putting on these dazzling displays. One company that handles these shows explains the safety guidelines ensuring the show goes off without a hitch.  As some companies across […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

State education board members push back on proposal to use “involuntary relocation” to describe slavery

A group of Texas educators have proposed to the Texas State Board of Education that slavery should be taught as “involuntary relocation” during second grade social studies instruction, but board members have asked them to reconsider the phrasing, according to the state board’s chair. “The board — with unanimous consent — directed the work group […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas orders districts to audit, fix school security issues

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State officials are ordering local school districts across Texas to audit and correct security deficiencies at their schools before the start of the next school year. The Texas Education Agency issued directives Thursday “to support the safety and security of public schools.” The order especially targets how secure exterior doors are. […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

DHR Health to open 40-acre medical facility in Starr County

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health announced plans to open a new facility in Rio Grande City. “You know this is really a game-changer for us here in Starr County,” said County Judge Eloy Vera. DHR Health, Starr County leaders, and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick all participated in a groundbreaking ceremony on […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Plan B#Patient Care#Politics State#Rio Grande Valley#The U S Supreme Court#Whole Women S Health#The Supreme Court#Whole Woman S Health#Rgv
ValleyCentral

RGV non-profit sends over 400 free Plan B pills

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Plan B emergency contraceptive pills are in high demand. South Texans for Reproductive Justice, a local non-profit, regularly provides free contraceptive kits, according to Noemi Pratt, board secretary. The kits come with pregnancy tests, condoms, health pamphlets, and Plan B, also known as the morning-after pill. In response to the Supreme […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Additional DPS checkpoints in Texas raises concerns among truck drivers

Valley truck drivers are weighing in on Gov. Abbott's new order to add new vehicle inspection checkpoints in Texas. The decision comes after over 50 migrants died in connection with an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio. After hearing about the governor's plans, the owner of a Brownsville trucking company was...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott reminds Texans to take hurricane preparedness measures

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— During a briefing Thursday at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reminded Texas residents living in coastal regions to enact preparedness measures for hurricane season. According to a news release, officials at the briefing stated that some coastal and inland […]
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Gov. Greg Abbott, HHSC announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits

Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $301.8 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July. The allotments are expected to help about 1.4 million Texas households. "With the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

Immigration correspondent gives insight on end of MPP

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday ValleyCentral got some from our partners at the Hill. Correspondent Rafael Bernal talked about how the Supreme Court granted the Biden administration permission to revoke migrant protection protocols. “Well, the original stated goal of the policy was to have fewer people released by border authorities into the country. These […]
HARLINGEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS Troopers Working the Border Seized 25 Bundles of Neatly Wrapped Mexican Cartel Cocaine

AUSTIN – A commercial motor vehicle inspection at the DPS Border Inspection Safety Facility in Pharr resulted in the seizure of more than 25 bundles of cocaine from a tractor trailer that originated in Mexico. The driver was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute. The total weight of the cocaine was nearly 60 lbs. with a street value of over $900,000.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

McAllen accepting water donations to aid Mexico water crisis

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen will be accepting water donations to assist Nuevo León, Mexico through a water crisis in the area. Bottled water will be collected and delivered to the Nuevo León Governor’s Office to provide assistance, a press release from the City of McAllen stated. “During this crisis, please join […]
MCALLEN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Migrants in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives

LAS VEGAS, Honduras (AP) — Children set out hoping to earn enough to support their siblings and parents. Young adults who sacrificed to attend college thinking it would lead to success left their country disillusioned. A man already working in the U.S. who returned to visit his wife and children decided to take a cousin on his return to the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy