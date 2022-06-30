ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Third suspect in jail and bond set at $1.6M following death of 4-year-old King Dewey

By Dierra Banks
KFDM-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY — A third suspect has been arrested...

kfdm.com

Port Arthur News

1 arrested, 1 sought for attempted murder of two Beaumont police officers

On Sunday at 6:11 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to 520 North Dowlen (Glen Oaks Apatrments) in reference to a civil standby. When two BPD Officers arrived, they attempted to make contact at the complainant’s apartment. Two suspects opened the door armed with handguns, pointed the guns directly at the...
KFDM-TV

Developing: Beaumont police on scene of shooting

Beaumont police officers are investigating a shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. near Gulf Avenue and Glasshouse Street. Investigators have put up crime scene tape around a home, and officers are searching for shell casings in the area located southwest of Delaware and Magnolia. At least one patient was transported...
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Beaumont police seek help with June 24 homicide investigation

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Police are asking the public to assist detectives with an ongoing homicide investigation. No arrests have been made in the fatal June 24 shooting of 35-year-old Beaumont resident Ronald Bob. And now, police are asking community for the community's help.
County
Jefferson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kjas.com

Call man injured in crash after pulling out in front of a truck

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a man from the Call Community was injured in a Late Sunday morning crash after he pulled out in front of a truck. Shortly after 10:00 emergency crews were called to Highway 87 at Farm to Market Road 2460, between the Bleakwood and Trout Creek Communities.
CALL, TX
Port Arthur News

Pursuit of justice continues 20 years after killing of 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley

Mark Blanton was the assistant police chief in Port Arthur in 2002 when a pipeline worker found the body of a young girl on Pleasure Island. The spot was remote, and wildlife officers had found the remains of the little girl, later to be identified as 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley. The child had been reported missing from her home in Orange on July 4, 2002.
kjas.com

Stolen ATV crashed, other items still missing after Buna burglary

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a stolen ATV was found crashed, but many other items taken in a burglary near Buna on Friday remain missing. According to deputies, they responded to the crime at a location on Kennan Road in the Cougar Country neighborhood, and a short time later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 701 they discovered the stolen Honda ATV and a stolen welding machine strapped to it.
BUNA, TX
#Violent Crime
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 07/01/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-01-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 6-28-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Man pleads guilty and is sentenced to life in 25 year old 'Killing Fields' cases

GALVESTON COUNTY — Press release from Galveston County District Attorney's Office below:. William Lewis Reece has pleaded guilty to the 1997 murders of 12-year-old Laura Smither and 17-year-old Jessica Lee Cain. Reece pled guilty in Galveston County District Court and received the maximum sentence of life in prison for each offense.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police searching for man accused of multiple armed robberies

BEAUMONT, Texas — Officers with the Beaumont Police Department are searching for a man accused of robbing people at gunpoint. Detectives identified the suspect as Mikale Rashad Bolton, 20, of Beaumont. Police issued two aggravated robbery warrants for Bolton's arrest. One of the robberies happened on June 25, 2022,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Dog owner charged in deadly northeast Harris County dog attack

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The owner of the three dogs involved in a brutal attack that killed a Huffman man faces criminal charges. Matthew Leroy Satchell, 32, is charged with felony dog attack stemming from the June 9th incident on Nicolas Vasquez, 51. Vasquez was so severely injured that...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonstringer_com

A woman was found dead at a residence in Channelview after a possible disturbance led to a shooting

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday afternoon. File Photo: HCSO VehicleImage Credit: houstonstringer.com. A shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coolidge St. in Channelview, Texas, USA, just east Sheldon road and south of I-10 in East Harris County. When arriving, first responders found one victim that had suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced at the scene. The victim has been identified as a female, possibly in her fifties or sixties, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Her name has not been released since the investigation is in its early stages and next of kin has not been notified at this moment.
CHANNELVIEW, TX
KLTV

Jasper County traffic stop ends in 2 arrests, seizure of drugs, gun

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After a traffic stop in Buna Wednesday, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people and seized drugs, paraphernalia, and a stolen pistol. Jake Tyrone Neal, 40, of Buna, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams,...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Southeast Texas officials issuing safety reminders for July 4 weekend

BEAUMONT, Texas — First responders are encouraging Southeast Texans to make safe choices while also having fun during the July 4 weekend. Southeast Texas fire departments and law enforcement officials are reminding people of a few safety measures to take while celebrating Independence Day. The Port Arthur Fire Department...
Port Arthur News

Authorities identify man found shot to death Saturday along I-10

ORANGE — Authorities have identified a man found shot to death Saturday morning along Interstate 10 in Orange County. Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to I-10, just east of Highway 62, in Orange in reference to a male with a gunshot wound. The victim was identified at the...
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur police investigating fatal shooting

Port Arthur police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place before daybreak Sunday. Authorities believe the shooting took place at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of 59th Street. Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III told Port Arthur Newsmedia the victim was a male. Gillam was...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

