Third suspect in jail and bond set at $1.6M following death of 4-year-old King Dewey

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday afternoon. File Photo: HCSO VehicleImage Credit: houstonstringer.com. A shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coolidge St. in Channelview, Texas, USA, just east Sheldon road and south of I-10 in East Harris County. When arriving, first responders found one victim that had suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced at the scene. The victim has been identified as a female, possibly in her fifties or sixties, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Her name has not been released since the investigation is in its early stages and next of kin has not been notified at this moment.

CHANNELVIEW, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO