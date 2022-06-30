ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Naylor’s HR in 10th gives Guardians win over Twins

By BRIAN DULIK - Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kb9wd_0gQNebSR00

CLEVELAND (AP) – Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, completing a four-run rally that gave the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Amed Rosario began the comeback with a one-out double off closer Emilio Pagán that scored automatic runner Richie Palacios, prompting the Twins to bring in Jharel Cotton.

Wednesday’s Little League softball district results

A passed ball by Ryan Jeffers scored Steven Kwan, and Cotton retired José Ramírez before Naylor connected for his first game-ending homer.

Minnesota had taken a 6-3 lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI single from Carlos Correa and a two-run homer by Max Kepler.

The teams have split four games in the five-game series, keeping the Twins’ lead over the second-place Guardians in the AL Central at two.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

WKBN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy