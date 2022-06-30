Naylor’s HR in 10th gives Guardians win over Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) – Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, completing a four-run rally that gave the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins.



Amed Rosario began the comeback with a one-out double off closer Emilio Pagán that scored automatic runner Richie Palacios, prompting the Twins to bring in Jharel Cotton.

A passed ball by Ryan Jeffers scored Steven Kwan, and Cotton retired José Ramírez before Naylor connected for his first game-ending homer.



Minnesota had taken a 6-3 lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI single from Carlos Correa and a two-run homer by Max Kepler.



The teams have split four games in the five-game series, keeping the Twins’ lead over the second-place Guardians in the AL Central at two.

