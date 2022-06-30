ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vale, OR

Crews prepare for another night fighting Eastern Oregon’s Willowcreek Fire

By Oregon Public Broadcasting
klcc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wildfire in Eastern Oregon, now dubbed the Willowcreek Fire, has grown to about 42,000 acres in its second day, and is now about 45% contained, according to officials with the Bureau of Land Management. Heading into Wednesday...

www.klcc.org

