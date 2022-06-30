ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon's only abortion clinic east of the Cascades braces for more patients

By Oregon Public Broadcasting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile abortion remains legal in Oregon, many residents could still find it harder to access services once planned bans in other states go into effect. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade decision has already led to 13 states imposing bans on most or all abortions,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#The U S Supreme Court#The Washington Post#Oregon Planned Parenthood#The Supreme Court#Idahoans
