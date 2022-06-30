Oregon’s only abortion clinic east of the Cascades braces for more patients
By Oregon Public Broadcasting
klcc.org
5 days ago
While abortion remains legal in Oregon, many residents could still find it harder to access services once planned bans in other states go into effect. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade decision has already led to 13 states imposing bans on most or all abortions,...
It is well past time for Oregon to open its primaries to all voters. Non-affiliated voters are now the largest bloc of voters in Oregon and should be allowed to vote in primary elections. It is well-known that with our politics becoming more partisan, elections are mostly decided in primaries. All citizens should have a voice in who our elected representatives are, and it would force candidates to appeal to a broader swath of voters. In addition, we should have ranked-choice voting so each vote will continue to count until a winner is chosen. In the recent primary in Pennsylvania, which also bars non-affiliated voters, the major candidates for governor, senator and lieutenant governor were chosen by 17%, 12% and 18% of the electorate, respectively. I would imagine that it is not all that different in Oregon. These are simple fixes and would vastly improve our elections.
Oregon’s latest citizen-led effort to keep guns out of dangerous hands has become a go-to campaign in the wake of the rapid-fire slaughters of innocents in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. Hundreds of Oregonians have reportedly taken to the streets with clipboards in hand to qualify Initiative Petition 17, titled the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, for the November ballot.
SALEM — After 27 years, Oregon immigrant civil rights group Causa will be no more. Causa’s board of directors decided to disband the organization last week, according to a message from the group’s board. “The decision to dissolve Causa was not an easy one, but we firmly...
Only two initiatives appear likely to qualify for a statewide vote Nov. 8 as Oregon's deadline approaches for petitioners to submit signatures. That deadline is Friday. The state Elections Division will have up to 30 days afterward to verify signatures, generally done with sampling. The mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. We’re now less...
In yet another reflection of Oregon’s tentative transition out of the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials as of Friday will release coronavirus hospitalization totals only once a week, down from one update for every workday. Considered a key metric throughout the pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority’s...
After a competitive process, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) chose six Oregon meat processing business to receive a portion of the $2 million allocated by the Oregon Legislature. The purpose of the Oregon Meat Processing Infrastructure and Capacity Building Grant is to expand meat processing capacity statewide for Oregon-raised livestock.
With the Oregon school year over, HR departments are busy making sure they have the teachers and other staff needed for the first day of school two months from now. This summer, they’re getting a little help from the state. In the McMinnville School District, Human Resources Director Steffanie...
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated nine Oregon counties as being in a high risk for COVID spread. By Friday, that number jumped to 24, including all of southwest Oregon except Coos and Curry Counties. The agency suggests people living in high-risk counties wear masks...
PORTLAND, Ore. — There was plenty of lightning on Saturday, July 2, east of the Cascades. Luckily, those thunderstorms were accompanied by rain. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center in Portland reported 18 new fires were started and those fires burned 17 total acres. The July 3 morning briefing from...
Your browser does not support the audio element. We’re staring down another summer of drought conditions across much of central and eastern Oregon. Years of hot, dry weather in those areas has created fertile conditions for swarms of insects like grasshoppers and crickets. It’s bad news for farmers and...
If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
Gov. Kate Brown on Friday said she has created a new position in her office to serve as a liaison to crime victims and their families in cases under consideration for clemency. Brown has appointed Karuna Thompson, a longtime chaplain at the Oregon State Penitentiary, as a victim impact liaison.
The city of Prineville is the seat of Crook County, Oregon. Founded in 1870, Prineville is the oldest city in Central Oregon. Prineville is a historical city in the heart of Oregon’s high desert known for its beautiful sunsets, serenity, and great trails for biking, running, and hiking. It...
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
Most Oregonians should wear masks to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus, according to federal health guidance, with 24 counties now seeing “high” levels of COVID-19. At that risk level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone to wear masks in indoor public places and...
If you’ve driven into Ashland this month, you’ve likely seen the large fireworks stand just north of town. But fireworks have been banned in nearby Ashland, Talent and Phoenix, as well as nearly 2 million acres of forest lands in southwest Oregon protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry because of wildfire risk.
Comments / 1