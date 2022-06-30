ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockers stretch winning streak to six

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Rockers broke open a close game in the middle innings and defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 6-1 at Appalachian Power Park on Wednesday evening.

High Point won for the sixth time in a row and improved to 36-25 a day after Gastonia clinched the Atlantic League South Division first-half title with a win.

Ivan Pineyro, who improved to 2-0, John Hayes and Kyle Mott combined to hold the Dirty Birds to four hits.

The Rockers, on the other hand, slashed 14 hits. With the score tied at 1-1 in the fifth, Xander Wiel hit his 14th home run of the year, a two-run shot. Logan Morrison later scored on Giovanny Alfonzo’s single that upped the margin to 4-1.

High Point completed the scoring with two runs in the sixth. Morrison laced a double that scored Ben Aklinski, and Michael Martinez followed with a single that scored Jerry Downs.

Martinez went 3 for 5 and Jay Gonzalez went 2 for 6.

Pineyro gave up one run, on a homer in the first and a total of three hits, struck out eight and walked one.

The Rockers tied the score 1-1 on a groundout and throwing error in the third.

High Point goes for a sweep of the three-game series today.

The Rockers return home and start a three-game series against Southern Maryland on Friday.

