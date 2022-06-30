ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Police pleading for information from community after fatal Emporia shooting

By Kassidy Hammond
 5 days ago

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is pleading for information from the public following a fatal Emporia shooting on Monday, June 27.

The sheriff’s office said officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 299-18 Liberty Road in Emporia just after 10 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Monta’ T. Gray, with a gunshot wound.

Gray was taken to Bon Secours Regional Medical Center in an ambulance, where the sheriff’s office said he died from his injury.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 434-348-4200 and ask for Detective Division.

