Amid 'Existential Priority,' Coinbase Seeks To Accelerate Europe Expansion

By Renato Capelj
 5 days ago
San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is reportedly doubling down on its overseas expansion, registering in markets including Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and France. What Happened: The company, already registered in the UK, Ireland...

