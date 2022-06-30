Railroad track removal in downtown Tampa

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Days after an 11-year-old boy was struck by lightning in Riverview, his parents said their son is now back at home and out of the ICU. Despite the harrowing ordeal, he was even able to have visitors on the Fourth of July, with deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office greeting him in his hospital room.

