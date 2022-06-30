Railroad track removal in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - It was a Boom by the Bay unlike any other. The City of Tampa's largest fireworks display ever lit up the night sky across Bayshore Boulevard Monday evening in front of a patient, but excited crowd ringing in their Fourth of July in true Tampa Bay fashion.
July 4, 2022 - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. The fireworks will start at 9 p.m. The event will have food trucks, vendors, and a complimentary bounce park. The event is free and open to the public. CRYSTAL RIVER. 4th of July Celebration. July 4, 2022 5 p.m. - 9...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Pete Pier is this year's home for the city's Fourth of July festivities. Visitors can expect a full beer garden, live music, vendors street performers and of course, the main attraction will be a patriotic fireworks display. "Downtown will be bustling with activity as...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Officials in Florida are moving quickly to eliminate an invasive and exotic fruit fly spotted in Pinellas County. People living in St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park are urged to take caution with any fruits or vegetables growing on your property. The goal is to stop the pest before it spreads through the state to our commercially grown crops.
LAKELAND, Fla. - Despite the rain, it was a packed crowd at Lake Mirror Sunday for the city of Lakeland's ‘Red, White & Kaboom’ Independence Day celebration. A dazzling display of fireworks lit up the night sky in front of an estimated crowd of roughly 30,000 people. "We...
TAMPA, Fla. - Galaxy Fireworks, based in Tampa, started in 1984 and this Fourth of July will be its 39th season in operation. In addition to four showrooms, Galaxy operates about 70 firework tents across Florida. "The Fourth of July is very exciting. It’s basically the Super Bowl for the...
Despite the rain, it was a packed crowd in Lakeland on Sunday night for the city's 'Red, White & Kaboom' celebration. The festivities kicked off at Lake Mirror with live music and food trucks before a dramatic fireworks display to end the night.
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Days after an 11-year-old boy was struck by lightning in Riverview, his parents said their son is now back at home and out of the ICU. Despite the harrowing ordeal, he was even able to have visitors on the Fourth of July, with deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office greeting him in his hospital room.
St. Petersburg police are investigating an incident that took place outside the Uhuru House located in downtown St. Pete after a person was caught on camera shooting a flamethrower near the building late Saturday morning.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - When a St. Pete officer warned a street vendor in downtown to stop selling hot dogs after-hours, the man threw one of the franks at police, officials said. After midnight Saturday, officers said they gave several warnings to 47-year-old Jason Stoll, telling him he was in...
Per WDAE's Tom Krasniqi, a source confirms that the Tampa Bay Rays are working with Hillsborough County officials exploring two sites in Ybor City along with the Tampa Fairgrounds as a possible site for a new baseball stadium. Per the report, this effort is just in the exploratory stages of...
BELLEAIR SHORES, Fla. – In June 2020, the tony Town of Belleair Shores banned beachgoers from using shade devices, whether they’re umbrellas, canopies, cabanas, or other shading products. Sooner and later, the town also banned food and bicycles. Although there are no such bans immediately
TAMPA, Fla. - The bustle of 4th of July travel was in full-swing Saturday at Tampa International Airport, but passengers prepared for turbulence in their travel plans on the fourth-busiest day of the year for the airport. But travelers who spoke to FOX 13 were staying positive. "Delta was on...
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Florida child was in critical condition after being struck by lightning near a boat ramp Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Emergency crews were dispatched to a boat ramp near Williams Park in the Tampa suburb of Riverview at about 4:07 p.m. EDT, WTSP-TV reported. Officials with...
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A child and an adult are dead after a fire sparked early Monday morning at a New Port Richey apartment and investigators are trying to determine the cause. The fire occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the Park at Ashley Place Apartments, located at 4031 Vista...
