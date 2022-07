Encouraging CD8+ T Cell and NK Cell Responses in ABILITY Trial. On June 22, 2022, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. MDNA provided an update on the Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study (A Beta-only IL-2 ImmunoTherapY Study) of MDNA11 in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT05086692). Thus far, the company has completed dosing in the first three dosing cohorts. Cohorts One and Two received 10 μg/kg MDNA11 while Cohort Three received 30 μg/kg MDNA11. While it is too early to determine the potential efficacy of MDNA11, the company did note that tumor control was achieved in three out of eight patients, which included some patients seeing tumor shrinkage in target lesions. Importantly, MDNA11 has exhibited an acceptable safety profile and there have been no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) or signs of immunogenicity.

