Bport Richmond slides under Cburg pitcher Levake to score the walk off run.JPG

By Photo by Sam Santilli
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Most baseball...

Marriage licenses

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Charles Edward Dixon, 65, Clarksburg, and Melissa Marie Printz, 41, Clarksburg. — Kevin Lee Haskins, 48, Clarksburg, and Brittany Marie Ferrell, 29, Clarksburg. — Rose-Ann Destiny Fuller,...
Guss Thomas Kelley

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Guss Thomas Kelley, 70, of Greenbrier Rd., Salem, departed this life on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 19, 1952, on Black Lick Rd., Salem, to the late Morice Edward and Rosemary Edith Nicholson Kelley.
Calendar of Events for Sunday

Celebrate Recovery at Clarksburg Baptist Church. Meets in-person Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Questions: Lou Ortenzio, 304-677-8880, Louortenzio@gmail.com. Victory Class of 1963 monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Parkette Restaurant, Clarksburg. All invited to help plan the annual Alumni Reunion on Sept. 17 at the VA Park. Wednesday, July...
Alma Jean Bell

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Alma Jean Bell, 78, of Bridgeport, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Stonerise of Bridgeport. She was born February 24, 1944, in Charleston, WV, a daughter of the late Shirley and Margaret Bailey. Mrs. Bell was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson...
Birth announcements

COCHRAN — A son, Carson Lee Matthew Cochran, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, was born June 23, 2022, to Chelsea Cochran (Coleman) and Aaron Cochran of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Mark and Lecia Coleman of Lumberport. Paternal grandparents are Ron and Susan Cochran of Good Hope. Maternal great-grandfather is Rodney Carr of Lumberport.
WVa nonprofit seeks to educate people about bullying

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A Marion County, West Virginia, nonprofit wants to empower others about how to identify and stand up against bullying. Communities of Shalom Certified Prevention Specialist Renee Verbanic presented the workshop “Bullying Prevention: Empowering Bystanders to be Upstanders” at a meeting of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission recently. The interactive presentation focused on how to identify bullying and how to be a better ally.
Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Michael P. Schwartz and Kristi L. Schwartz to Jonathan I. Brager and Hailey Pugh Brager, parcels in Clark District, $200,000. — Joseph L. Clutter and Dena M. Clutter to The Linden Group LLC,...
