Bport Richmond slides under Cburg pitcher Levake to score the walk off run.JPG

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During the summer, college student-athletes continue to work out in efforts to improve, but in most of those disciplines the focus is on helping the team win when the real contests begin as school gets back in session. There are a few differences, though, especially in...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Charles Edward Dixon, 65, Clarksburg, and Melissa Marie Printz, 41, Clarksburg. — Kevin Lee Haskins, 48, Clarksburg, and Brittany Marie Ferrell, 29, Clarksburg. — Rose-Ann Destiny Fuller,...
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Guss Thomas Kelley, 70, of Greenbrier Rd., Salem, departed this life on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 19, 1952, on Black Lick Rd., Salem, to the late Morice Edward and Rosemary Edith Nicholson Kelley.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The unofficial halfway point of summer caused local residents to reflect on their time spent under the sun so far and plan for July and August. A rising junior at Robert C. Byrd High School, Martina Howe is looking forward to the last weeks of her summer vacation.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — During America’s 246th birthday celebration on the Fourth of July, local residents aimed to remember the freedoms military soldiers and veterans fought for and to protect. Armondo Montero and Trey Louzy, who will both be freshmen at Robert C. Byrd High School this...
Celebrate Recovery at Clarksburg Baptist Church. Meets in-person Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Questions: Lou Ortenzio, 304-677-8880, Louortenzio@gmail.com. Victory Class of 1963 monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Parkette Restaurant, Clarksburg. All invited to help plan the annual Alumni Reunion on Sept. 17 at the VA Park. Wednesday, July...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Alma Jean Bell, 78, of Bridgeport, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Stonerise of Bridgeport. She was born February 24, 1944, in Charleston, WV, a daughter of the late Shirley and Margaret Bailey. Mrs. Bell was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson...
COCHRAN — A son, Carson Lee Matthew Cochran, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, was born June 23, 2022, to Chelsea Cochran (Coleman) and Aaron Cochran of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Mark and Lecia Coleman of Lumberport. Paternal grandparents are Ron and Susan Cochran of Good Hope. Maternal great-grandfather is Rodney Carr of Lumberport.
MONONGAH, W.Va. (WV News) — A long line of locals gathered outside of Papa Joe’s Famous Meats in Monongah Friday morning, with every person hoping to get their share of the business’s popular pierogies. Like Papa Joe’s other specials — such as pepperoni rolls, kielbasa and cabbage...
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Philadelphian known as "Ant Man" has pleaded guilty to a role in a multi-state drug trafficking ring known as the 19th Street Enterprise, according to the office of U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Anthony Peterson, 36, pleaded guilty to a Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A Marion County, West Virginia, nonprofit wants to empower others about how to identify and stand up against bullying. Communities of Shalom Certified Prevention Specialist Renee Verbanic presented the workshop “Bullying Prevention: Empowering Bystanders to be Upstanders” at a meeting of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission recently. The interactive presentation focused on how to identify bullying and how to be a better ally.
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Michael P. Schwartz and Kristi L. Schwartz to Jonathan I. Brager and Hailey Pugh Brager, parcels in Clark District, $200,000. — Joseph L. Clutter and Dena M. Clutter to The Linden Group LLC,...
Comments / 0