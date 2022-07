Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Yesterday was a very warm sunny day at the end of a long, quiet holiday weekend where it’s assumed a lot of New Yorkers left town. There was a paucity of fireworks this year. I’m sure there’s an “explanation” but it simply added to the solace. The city is more impressive on these quiet summer days. You can take your time, look around and enjoy the view of the city that never stops a-building.

