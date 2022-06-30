ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Community leaders weigh in on Greenville PD’s response during abortion rally

By Asia Wilson
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1iJZ_0gQNZIz700

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Some community leaders are calling for peace and patience, as the Greenville Police Department reviews officers’ response and use of force, following an abortion rally on Saturday.

A video captured of the abortion protest in downtown Greenville over the weekend is still a big talker.

Dr. U.A. Thompson, a community leader, held a news conference on Wednesday, responding to a statement made by the Chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

“Today, we come to address some issues regarding the recent protest, the events that occurred after the Supreme Court’s decision of Roe v. Wade,” Thompson said.

The video showed anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates and police going back and forth.

“I did see the body slam on the news and I thought there was excessive force used there, especially against a woman who probably weighed 100 pounds less than the officer,” said June Baswell, co-organizer for the rally.

“But I don’t blame the police entirely. I think there are people to blame on both sides,” Baswell said.

The Greenville Police Department said anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates started confronting each other on opposite sides of the street .

The police department said they tried to separate the groups on opposite sides of the street, but despite multiple warnings, people refused to obey. Six people were arrested.

Baswell was one of the co-organizers of the rally. She said their part of the event was peaceful, adding that many of them left before everything broke out.

“The people you know, who did not listen to the police and move back, they are responsible for their action. They need to take personal responsibility for it,” Baswell said.

Trav Robertson, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, feels differently.

He recently put out this statement:

When I first watched the video of the police officers attacking a young woman and elderly gentlemen, I thought I was watching something out of a third world country….not Greenville, South Carolina. The business community that Mayor Knox White has successfully recruited to the Upstate must now come together to demand the resignation or termination of the police chief. If that does not happen, then it is obvious that Knox White is no longer capable of leading the city of Greenville.

Trav Robertson, SC Democratic Party Chairman

“I stand for justice and disavow any acts of violence from anyone including any police misconduct,” Dr. Thompson said. “However do not stand with some of the members of this South Carolina Democratic Party, who have issued such a strong statement calling on the business community to force the mayor to force the chief to resign or be terminated. That is not what we need.”

“The investigation, of course, is ongoing and we need to allow that process to play out. Any politicization of this only makes matters worst. It’s unmerited, and for them to issue such a statement, I feel without letting all the facts be found was premature,” Dr. Thompson said.

“Furthermore, I believe that Columbia politics have no place in Greenville, at all. We need peace and patience as we work through this process. We need to continue to work together to build bridges that connect people and leave personal political agendas at home,” Dr. Thompson said.

“There’s questions about who the people were that got arrested, why they got arrested, and I certainly don’t think there’s any doubt whatsoever, that there were several bad cops in that group who used excessive force when people did break the law,” said Lee Turner, a community activist. “But I’m here to say that we are not calling for the ouster of our police chief and we are not going backwards.”

“I’m an activist. And I’ve counted up, in the last four and a half years, I have been out on Main Street in some form or fashion between 225 and 250 times in four and a half years,” Turner said. “So I know how things work out on Main Street.”

“I know that the policemen are our friends. They protect us. If we have trouble, we can call them and they’ll be right there,” Turner said.

Some of the community leaders said now it’s time to let the investigation run its course. They said it’s also time for the community to come together.

“So what I would suggest, in this case, is let the investigation takes its course. Let’s see what the facts give us. Let’s watch the body cams,” Turner said. “Let’s see what happened actually before we decide to burn the house down.”

7News reached out to Mayor Knox White who said there is an ongoing investigation in this case, which is appropriate. We also reached out to Robertson, but did not hear back.

The Greenville Police Department said an internal review of the incident will focus on the officers’ response and use of force.

Officials said this is standard protocol for all incidents involving force.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Woman found dead in Greenville Co. abandoned home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead in an abandoned home in Greenville. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to South Leach Street in reference to a woman found dead inside an abandoned home. Upon arrival, the coroner’s office identified the woman as 69-year-old Susan Elaine Donald. The coroner’s office said they […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Abortion-rights advocates say they can’t celebrate freedom on the Fourth

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- On a day when millions of Americans celebrate independence, many abortion-rights advocates in Greenville held a rally, saying they can’t celebrate freedom with the new restrictions on their bodies. “We are not free, and I will not celebrate Fourth of July,” Abortion-rights advocate Chelsea Burgess said. At an abortion rights protest last […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Asheville PD investigating threatening email sent to the department

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a threatening email they received Sunday morning. According to the police department, the email was about potential upcoming protests. Officers said within the email the police department would be met with “further action” if certain demands are not met. The further action was not specified.  […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Police warning residents of new text message scam

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is warning residents about a new scam targeting people in the area. Officers said residents have reported that they received a text message from someone pretending to be from the Spartanburg Police Department. The message states that officers are selling t-shirts at a discount and includes a link to click.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Chesnee

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was injured in a Chesnee shooting Saturday night. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Emory Road at 10:37 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw one person had been shot. The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to […]
CHESNEE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Police Misconduct#Abortion Law#The Supreme Court
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash early Sunday morning in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:56 a.m. on West Parker Road near Castell Drive. A Ford pickup truck was traveling east when it collided with a Honda traveling west on West Parker Road according […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead after train hits pickup truck in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Friday morning when a train hit a pickup truck in Pacolet. The crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. on West Main Street at Vulcan Road. Authorities said 85-year-old Roland Gene Phillips of Pacolet, who was in the truck, was killed in...
PACOLET, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies investigate ‘suspicious activity’ in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating suspicious activity in Gray Court. Deputies said they responded to a call Friday morning in the 2300 area of Deck Road. Law enforcement is on the scene according to deputies. 7NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPA 7News

Man dead in Pickens Co. shooting, deputies investigating

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday in Easley. According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Green Meadow Lane at 4:48 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man lying in the roadway with at least one gunshot wound. Deputies said the […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Saturday night shooting in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who passed away following a shooting in Easley on Saturday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Green Meadows Lane at 4:48 p.m. to investigate a shooting. Once on scene, deputies found a...
EASLEY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: Fireworks are not allowed in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said fireworks are not allowed within the limits of the city. Police said, each year on Independence Day, officers respond to numerous fight calls, disturbances and noise complaints associated with fireworks. Officers have confiscated many fireworks that violate city ordinance 22-124. The ordinance states the following: It […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to diesel spill in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Union Fire Department is responding to a diesel spill Friday in Union. According to the fire department, the spill happened on Main Street. The road has been closed at this time to clear the spill. Crews are at the scene at this time. 7NEWS will update this […]
UNION, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy