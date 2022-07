In the aftermath of the human smuggling operation that left 53 people dead, Sheriff Javier Salazar joined Leading SA to discuss issues in and around Bexar County. “We’re seeing it every day. We’re dealing with it every day. You guys have covered some of the operations we’ve had or we rescued dozens of people at a time,” Salazar said. “We know that we’re only catching a small percentage of what is being smuggled through human lives. And these cartels are just making money hand over fist. What we’re doing now is only endangering lives and enriching these cartels. We need to find a better way of doing it.”

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO