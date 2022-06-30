ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Protesters rally against Supreme Court ruling

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGXJR_0gQNYwt200

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Abortion rights activists from across the Tri-State gathered at the Four Freedoms Monument in downtown Evansville tonight. They rallied against the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Indiana State Representative Ryan Hatfield was also there. He told the crowd their views would be represented at the upcoming special session at the statehouse. Demonstrators encouraged people to register to vote in the November election.

How does the abortion ruling affect the Tri-State?

“Show out in November because we live in a representative democracy. This is how we get our voices to be heard,” explains Olivia Anderson, abortion rights supporter. “And while the people who made this decision were not elected officials, we do elect our representatives at the local, state and federal level.”

Abortion is still legal in Indiana for now. State lawmakers will debate the issue during this summer’s special session.

Comments / 12

oldschool
4d ago

People used to be smarter and except final things. Now when something is over they still protest. That can’t influence anyone. They will be protesting death next. Hopefully before they die. 😂

Reply(2)
3
 

