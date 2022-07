SAN ANTONIO - Fire crews battled a North Side blaze for several hours Sunday morning, according to officials. The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6600 block of Topper Ridge for a fire just after 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of the building. When firefighters gained access of the building, SAFD says there were met with several obstacles that prevented them from reaching the fire.

